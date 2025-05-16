Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Industry Report 2025: Review Of 2018-2024 With Forecasts To 2030 | Cattle Dominated With 44.91% Share In 2024, Driven By Population Growth And Increased Therapy Adoption
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$188.96 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$371.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
2.2 Animal Type & Therapy Type Segment Snapshot
2.3 Indication & End use Segment Snapshot
2.4 Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3 Industry Analysis
3.3.1 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
3.3.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.1.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.3.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
3.3.1.5 Industry Rivalry: High
3.3.2 Pestle Analysis
3.3.2.1 Political & Legal Landscape
3.3.2.2 Economic & Social Landscape
3.3.2.3 Environmental Landscape
3.3.2.4 Technology Landscape
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.5. Estimated Livestock Population by Region & Key Countries, 2018-2024
3.6. Opportunity Analysis/Unmet Needs
3.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.1 Animal Type Movement Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.2 Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
4.3 Cattle
4.4 Poultry
4.5 Others
Chapter 5. Therapy Type Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Therapy Type Movement Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.2 Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
5.3 Therapeutic Exercises
5.4 Manual Therapy
5.5 Hydrotherapy
5.6 Hot & Cold Therapies
5.7 Electro Therapies
5.8 Acupuncture
5.9 Shockwave Therapy
5.10 Other Therapies
Chapter 6. Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.1 Indication Movement Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.2 Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.3 Post-surgery
6.4 Traumatic Injuries
6.5 Acute & Chronic Diseases
6.6 Developmental Abnormality
6.7 Other Indications
Chapter 7. End use Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.1 End use Movement Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.2 Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
7.3 Veterinary Rehab Centers & Hospitals
7.4 Rescue & Shelter Homes
7.5 Others
Chapter 8. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
8.1 Regional Market Snapshot
8.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
8.3 North America
8.4 Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.6 Latin America
8.7 MEA
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Participant Categorization
9.2. Participants Overview
9.3. Financial Performance
9.4. Service Benchmarking
9.5. Market Position Analysis, 2024 (Heat Map Analysis)
9.6. Strategy Mapping
9.6.1. Mergers and Acquisitions
9.6.2. Launch
9.6.3. Partnerships & Collaborations
9.6.4. Expansion
9.6.5. Others
9.7. Company Profiles
9.7.1. Greenside Veterinary Practice (Affiliate of Mars, Inc.)
9.7.2. Chaseview Farm Animal Service
9.7.3. St Boniface Veterinary Centre
9.7.4. Deepwood Veterinary Clinic
9.7.5. Desert Forest Animal Hospital
9.7.6. REC Vet Physio
9.7.7. Animal Health & Rehab Center.
9.7.8. Pedernales Veterinary Center
9.7.9. Ladson Veterinary Hospital
9.7.10. Tabernacle Animal Hospital
9.8. List of Other Players
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment