Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Industry Report 2025: Review Of 2018-2024 With Forecasts To 2030 | Cattle Dominated With 44.91% Share In 2024, Driven By Population Growth And Increased Therapy Adoption

The Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market was valued at USD 188.96 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 371.4 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.97%. The market is largely driven by the factors such as improving access to veterinary care in rural farm areas, the rising number of farm animal rehabilitators, and the growing livestock population in developing nations. Furthermore, rising awareness among farmers about the availability of various rehabilitation therapies, and the increasing prevalence of diseases such as lameness, affect the mobility of livestock. Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Insights

Based on the animal type segment, cattle held a dominant market share of more than 44.91% in 2024 and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The stable growth in the cattle population worldwide and increasing adoption rates of physical therapies as a part of veterinary care are contributing to this substantial market share

Based on therapy type, the therapeutic exercises segment dominates the market over the forecast period. Farm animals with disabilities or difficulties in moving are necessarily exercised to gain muscle strength, improve mobility, and increase healthy production rates

Based on indication, the post-surgery segment dominated the market with a share of over 31.76% in 2024. The rate of surgeries performed on large animals such as cattle has been increasing in recent years, owing to the technological advancements in veterinary medicine and improved veterinary care access in rural areas

Based on the end-use segment, the veterinary rehab centers & hospitals held the largest market share of over 31.76% in 2024. This is due to a growing number of veterinary rehab centers and hospitals worldwide with advanced cutting-edge infrastructures. The others segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 12 % over the projected period North America is expected to dominate the livestock animal rehabilitation services industry in 2024. The substantial share is attributed to the large presence of licensed veterinary rehabilitators, the increasing number of veterinary hospitals, farm sanctuaries, & rehab centers, advancing veterinary care services, and the rising adoption of physical therapies for farm animals Government and animal healthcare/welfare organizations worldwide are collaboratively implementing strategies & programs to support veterinary care in rural farms. For instance, the livestock population in the rural areas of Europe is supported by the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) Organization. The organization helps spread advanced veterinary care therapies with smart management of already available infrastructure in vet clinics & hospitals. However, the sudden shortages of veterinary professionals in rural practices hamper the market growth.

The stable growth in livestock populations around the globe is further supporting the growth of the livestock animal rehabilitation services industry. According to the data published on January 2023 by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the cattle and calves population in the country totaled 89.3 million. The same source reported that the total cattle stock number in India reached 306.9 million for the fiscal year 2022, compared to 305 million in 2021. Furthermore, the rehabilitation therapies offered for ruminant species (sheep/goats/lambs) by small animal or pet rehab centers are expected to propel the market growth significantly. Why Should You Buy This Report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $188.96 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $371.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

