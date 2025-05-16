Man Delays Mother's Cremation, Demands Her Silver Bangles In Rajasthan
Though the incident took place in the first week of May, the video of the episode surfaced recently, sparking widespread criticism.
According to villagers, Bhuri Devi, wife of the late Chitramal Regar, passed away on May 3. She had seven sons, six of whom reside together in the village, while one son, Omprakash, lived separately.
A longstanding property dispute had been ongoing between Omprakash and his six brothers for the past three to four years. After Bhuri Devi's death, her family and villagers performed traditional pre-funeral rituals at home.
During these preparations, her jewellery, including silver bangles, was taken off and handed to the eldest son, Girdhari. This act reportedly triggered Omprakash's outrage. Following the rituals, Omprakash also helped carry his mother's bier.
However, upon reaching the cremation ground, matters took a dramatic turn. While villagers were arranging wood for the pyre, Omprakash demanded his mother's silver bangles and other ornaments. In protest, he lay on the pyre, refusing to allow the cremation to proceed.
For nearly two hours, Omprakash created a commotion, ignoring repeated pleas from villagers and relatives.
Eventually, the deceased's silver bangles and jewellery were brought to the crematorium and handed over to Omprakash.
Only after getting the jewellery, Omprakash vacated the pyre, allowing the cremation.
Villagers expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it disrespectful and a disturbing mix of familial disputes with sacred rituals.
Bhuri Devi's husband, Chitramal, had passed away two years ago. Omprakash is reportedly the fifth among the seven brothers.
The video of the incident has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online and highlighting the bitter consequences of unresolved family disputes.
