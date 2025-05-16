RAINBOW GROUP BRINGS SEA ACADEMY BY MERMAID MAGIC TO CALIFORNIA MERMAID CONVENTION WITH OCEAN CONSERVATION ACTIVATIONS

Beloved Netflix Series Characters to Inspire Families Through Games, Trivia, and Eco-Education at Annual Event this weekend

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rainbow Group, the global content studio behind the hit animated Netflix series Mermaid Magic , will bring its beloved characters and Sea Academy educational program to the California Mermaid Convention, one of the most celebrated mermaid gatherings in the United States. Taking place May 16–18, the convention features community gatherings, performances, and ocean-themed celebrations across Rancho Cordova. On May 17 and 18, Mermaid Magic will anchor an immersive pavilion at the Hagan Park Community Pool, offering family-friendly activities inspired by the series' environmental themes.

Throughout the weekend, children and families will enjoy:

●Sea Academy Game, a video-based quiz featuring Merlinda and friends that challenges

players to test their knowledge of marine ecosystems

●Splash and Dance Contest, celebrating marine life through movement and music from the series

●The Pearl Hunt board game with ocean facts and trivia to test knowledge of the ocean protection theme

●Sea Academy Memory Game, a matching game introducing marine animals and their traits

●Sea Academy Activity Book and coloring sheets with fun, informative games and marine facts

●Episode Screenings and a chill zone for families to relax and enjoy the series together

“Mermaid Magic brings its storytelling to life, creating real-world impact," said Lorena Vaccari, VP Global Marketing at Rainbow Group. "Whether it's through Sea Academy trivia games that teach about endangered species or dance contests that celebrate ocean biodiversity, we're showing kids how fantasy can inspire real-world conservation-and we are glad to bring the values of our brand to an important event like the California Mermaid Convention."

“For ten years, we've celebrated the ocean's wonder through art,” said Rachel Smith, Co-director of the California Mermaid Convention.“Now, Mermaid Magic and its educational project Sea Academy add a new dimension-giving families tools to safeguard what they love, all while meeting their favorite characters.”

The event marks the launch of a summer-long Sea Academy initiative from Rainbow Group, which continues on June 8 with a hands-on marine science workshop hosted in partnership with Ocean Wise in Vancouver.

Developed in collaboration with Ocean Wise and Marevivo, Sea Academy expands on Mermaid Magic's storytelling by offering children tangible ways to connect with ocean conservation through interactive learning, games, and creative expression.

About Rainbow Group

Established in 1995 by multi-award-winning creator Iginio Straffi, President and CEO of the Group, Rainbow produces and distributes animated and Live Action contents across all audience targets and channels. First rising among the largest animation studios in the world following the extraordinary success of the Winx Club saga, loved and followed by millions, Rainbow has showcased the power to create global and classic franchises, landing yearly among the Top Global Licensors in the world with more than 500 active licenses.

Rainbow Group also includes Bardel Inc. - Emmy Award®-winning Canadian studio offering CGI and VFX animation services, and Colorado Film, Italian excellence company in Live Action production. Besides creating and distributing original content worldwide, the group reaches the global market with licensing, editorial projects, live events, and production of merchandise and toys also under license.

About California Mermaid Convention

Join our California Mermaid Convention community during a three-day mermaid extravaganza! Bring old friends, and meet new ones during the longest-running mermaid event on the West Coast. From swim play, to costuming, shopping and entertainment, the convention has something for everyone. Learn more:

Keliza Lewinson

Modern Fanatic

+1 (914)539-5738

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.