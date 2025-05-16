Niharika NM Shares A Heart-Warming Moment With Tom Cruise

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Content creator and actor, Niharika NM garnered a lot of eyeballs during the world premiere of Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" in London.

The two-day event, which took place on May 14th and 15th, was attended by her on an exclusive invitation from Paramount Pictures India.

As a lead up to the world premiere, Niharika attended an exclusive team dinner on 14th May alongside global creators and guests. On 15th May, she walked the red carpet where she met and interacted with Cruise and other cast members of the film. The experience has marked yet another significant milestone in her journey that started from creating content to now sharing space with global icons.

The star-studded premiere saw the presence of the film's celebrated ensemble, including Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg, amongst others. The evening brought together people from across the world to celebrate the release of the final film from this iconic franchise.

Speaking about this defining moment in her journey, Niharika expressed,“I can't tell you what an honour it was to be at the iconic premiere of 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning'. They say that you shouldn't meet your heroes in person, but Tom Cruise is definitely an exception to that norm. Not only is he so inspiring about the way he delivers on screen, but even at the premiere, he was so present with each person he interacted with. When he spoke to me, we had the sweetest little conversation, but what he said to me is going to be a secret I will keep to myself for life. Everyone needs to go watch this movie. This is the best of Tom Cruise.”

Sharing a video of herself with Cruise on social media, Niharika wrote, "This mission being possible has sent my soul into overdrive. Will take this century to reboot. I'm in awe of the man that you are @tomcruise...Thank you for making this dream that I didn't have the guts to dream, come true @missionimpossible @paramountpicsin...#Missionimpossible in theatres May 17th!"