This Binance Post Sparks Pi Network Listing Rumors

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) A cryptic social media post from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance referencing the π symbol has stirred a wave of speculation among Pi Network enthusiasts, who believe the exchange might be preparing to list the PI token.

The post, shared on May 15 from Binance's official X (formerly Twitter) account, featured multiple uses of the Greek letter π without proper context, within a stylized version of its logo.

That alone was enough to spark excitement among the Pi Network community, many of whom see it as a thinly veiled reference to the project. Pi News, Pi Network-focused social media influencer, shares a post suggesting Binance was planning on listing the token based on it.

PI Network's Binance Listing Saga

Such a move wouldn't come entirely out of left field. Back in February, Binance hosted a community vote asking users if they wanted the PI token to be added for trading. The poll ended with overwhelming support for the listing.

However, the exchange did not follow up with an official action afterward, which left the community hanging. Speculation was reignited recently when the Pi Network team hinted at a major upcoming announcement.

That update turned out to be a $100 million ecosystem fund aimed at growing PI-native projects and startup development, but it did little to quiet rumors of an exchange listing.

Separate reports also claimed Binance may have quietly tested PI token transactions on its backend, though no confirmation has been provided.

As the listing has so far failed to materialize, the price of PI has taken a hit. CoinMarketCap data shows the token is down around 27.4% in the last 24-hour period to now trade at $0.884 per token, though the drop came after a massive price rise.

The timing of the drop suggests profit-taking from holders who benefited from the latest surge, yet it comes amid a wider altcoin downturn that has seen the cryptocurrency space's market cap drop by roughly 2.5%.