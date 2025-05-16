A Look At Donald Trump's Family Tree As Tiffany And Michael Welcome Their First Child Alexander

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tiffany Trump, 31, and her husband, Michael Boulos, 27, announced on Instagram and X that they had welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Alexander Trump Boulos, on Thursday, 15 May. The couple have been married since 2022.

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025 🩵👶🏻🩵," the couple's post read.

At the Detroit Economic Club, Donald Trump, on October 24, mentioned that his daughter, Tiffany, was expecting her first baby with Boulos.

Take a look at Donald Trump's family tree

Ivana Trump, a Czech-American businesswoman and a fashion model, was the first wife of Donald Trump. Both got married in 1977 and divorced in 1990. After a fatal fall in her home, she died in 2022. He has three children from his first marriage.

Donald Trump Jr: He was born in 1977 and is the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation. He leads the family's real estate empire.

Ivanka Trump: She was born in 1981 and was the former Senior Adviser to the President. She is married to Jared Kushner, and the couple has three children: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James. Kushner was a senior advisor in his father-in-law's first administration from 2017 to 2021.

Eric Trump: Eric, born in 1984, is the youngest of the three siblings. He has taken over the family's real estate business after Donald Trump's election win. Eric is married to Lara Trump and has two children.

Second marriage

Donald Trump married Marla Maples in 1993, just two months after the birth of their daughter, Tiffany. Maples was known for her work as an actress, television personality, model, singer, and presenter. The couple separated in 1997 and finalised their divorce in 1999.

Tiffany Trump, the only child from Donald Trump's second marriage, was born in 1993. She pursued her undergraduate studies in sociology and urban studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

Her first major public appearance came in 2016 during her father's campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. In May 2020, she graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.

Third marriage

Donald Trump has been married to his current wife, Melania Trump, since 2005. Melania is the second foreign-born first lady of the United States. Barron Trump is the only child of the couple. He was born in March 2006 and is the youngest of all siblings. He goes to New York University Stern School of Business.

Eleven grandchildren

Donald Trump is the grandfather of eleven grandchildren. His oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has five children with his ex-wife Vanessa.

Ivanka Trump and her husband have three children, while Eric Trump and his wife have two. Now, Tiffany and her husband, Michael, are parents to a son.

Donald Trump's parents

Donald Trump 's father, Fred Trump, was born in the Bronx to German immigrant parents. He established the Fred Trump Organization in Queens and built a substantial real estate empire. In 1927, Fred was arrested during a Memorial Day parade in Queens that involved a clash between police and Ku Klux Klan members. While his name appeared in reports, there is no definitive evidence that he was a Klan member or supporter; his charge was later dismissed.

Fred's wife, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, was born in 1912 on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland. At 18, she emigrated to the US in 1930 with $50 and worked as a domestic servant in New York City. She met Fred Trump in the mid-1930s, and they married in 1936. The couple had five children: Maryanne, Fred Jr, Elizabeth, Donald, and Robert.