Disability Rights Group Urges New Health Guidelines To Improve Access

AMMAN - The"Ibni" campaign, which advocates for the rights of persons with disabilities, has submitted a formal proposal to the Ministry of Health calling for the adoption of new regulatory guidelines to improve healthcare access for individuals with disabilities across Jordan.

The proposal is rooted in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Law No. 20 of 2017 and reflects Jordan's commitments under international conventions, including the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

According to a statement shared with The Jordan Times, the campaign's recommendations are based on firsthand accounts from individuals with disabilities and their families during visits to public hospitals and clinics.

The proposal outlines a set of key recommendations aimed at making healthcare services more inclusive and equitable. These include prioritising appointment bookings for patients with disabilities, improving access to rehabilitation services, and ensuring treatment is available at healthcare centres located near patients' homes.

Anas Damra, the campaign's spokesperson, told The Jordan Times that the proposed guidelines are part of a broader effort to activate Articles 23 and 24 of the Disabilities Law, which focus on healthcare rights and access.

Damra noted that while some healthcare institutions have taken individual steps, such as offering preferential treatment in waiting areas, these efforts remain limited and inconsistent.

The Ministry of Health has taken recent steps that reflect growing awareness of these issues. In 2021, the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the“Ibni” campaign to enhance accessibility in health centres.

As part of the agreement, the Wadi Al Sir Comprehensive Health Centre was selected as a model facility for providing tailored services to individuals with disabilities.

Additionally, in 2022, the ministry supported the rehabilitation of facilities such as the Jerash Care Centre for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities, according to the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).