Pres. Abbas Calls For Ending Ongoing Suffering Against Palestinian People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 15 (KUNA) --- On the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, President Mahmoud Abbas called for a genuine international movement to end the ongoing suffering and historic injustice endured by the Palestinian people.
The commemoration was organized at the United Nations headquarters in New York by the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, in cooperation with the Division for Palestinian Rights.
Palestine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Minister Riyad Mansour, delivered a speech on behalf of President Abbas.
In his address, the President expressed appreciation for the UN's historic decision to officially commemorate the Nakba of 1948, a milestone he described as the "catastrophe of catastrophes."
President Abbas reflected on the events of 1948, stating that the Nakba involved over 50 documented massacres, widespread atrocities, and the forced displacement of more than half the Palestinian population by Israeli forces.
He emphasized that this tragedy remains an open wound, with its consequences still felt by millions of Palestinians today.
"The series of Israeli crimes against our Palestinian people has not stopped. After the catastrophe of the Nakba in 1948, and the confiscation of 78 percent of the land of historic Palestine, the occupation disaster came in 1967, with the seizure of the remaining territory of Palestine - in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip - and the continuation of its settlement colonization campaign and the land theft, particularly in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, to this very day," he said.
"Today is very similar to yesterday. What the Israeli occupying forces have been doing for 19 months in full view of the whole world, are crimes of genocide, destruction and starvation, with the aim of displacing our people from the Gaza Strip, in addition to the crime of the continued theft of the land of the State of Palestine, in the West Bank and East Jerusalem."
He stressed that the continued denial of the crimes of Zionism and the Israeli occupying forces against the Palestinian people will be of no use.
"It will not cancel the truth or erase the memory. History is indelible, and justice is not time-bound," the Palestinian leader vowed. (end)
