FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE's ICONIC FREE CONCERT SERIES DOWNTOWN ROCKS ADDS MORE ACTS TO STACKED 2025 LINEUP

Rome, Gym Class Heroes, AWOLNATION, and more join previously announced lineup for 2025 series.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fremont Street Experience, the iconic entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas, has announced five more acts for its 2025 Downtown Rocks free concert series. The newly added headliners, ROME (formerly of Sublime with Rome), Gym Class Heroes, AWOLNATION, Parmalee, and Julian Marley & The Wailers, will join an impressive lineup that also includes Craig Morgan, Candlebox, Robin Thicke, and more.The 2025 Downtown Rocks free concert series will kick off Memorial Day Weekend with five bands performing over two days, guaranteeing an unparalleled entertainment experience. Attendees can look forward to a diverse array of musical genres and styles, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. From rock and pop to soul and R&B, the concert series will deliver high-energy performances that captivate audiences and create unforgettable memories.In a special collaboration, Fremont Street Experience will unveil the inaugural Downtown Rocks artwork created by local Vegas artist Gear Duran on Friday, May 23. This new visual element will be integrated throughout the iconic downtown destination, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of the concert series.2025 Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series LineupMay.Saturday, May 24 – Hinder, Main Street Stage.Saturday, May 24 – Drowning Pool, 1st Street Stage.Saturday, May 24 – Saliva, 1st Street Stage.Sunday, May 25 – Alien Ant Farm, 3rd Street Stage.Sunday, May 25 – Jet, 3rd Street StageJune.Saturday, June 7 – Buckcherry, 1st Street Stage.Saturday, June 21 – Robin Thicke, 3rd Street StageJuly.Friday, July 4 – Craig Morgan, 3rd Street Stage. Saturday, July 19 – ROME (formerly of Sublime with Rome), 1st Street Stage (JUST ADDED)August.Saturday, August 9 – Gym Class Heroes, 3rd Street Stage (JUST ADDED).Saturday, August 9 – AWOLNATION, 3rd Street Stage (JUST ADDED).Saturday, August 30 – Nine Days, Main Street Stage.Saturday, August 30 – Dishwalla, Main Street Stage.Saturday, August 30 – Toad The Wet Sprocket, 1st Street Stage.Saturday, August 30 – Vertical Horizon, 1st Street Stage.Sunday, August 31 – Sponge, 3rd Street Stage.Sunday, August 31 – Ugly Kid Joe, 3rd Street Stage.Sunday, August 31 – Our Lady Peace, 3rd Street StageSeptember.Saturday, September 6 – Cracker, 3rd Street Stage.Saturday, September 6 – Candlebox, 3rd Street Stage.Saturday, September 20 – Zebra, 1st Street StageOctober.Thursday, October 9 – Parmalee, 1st Street Stage (JUST ADDED).Saturday, October 18 – Julian Marley & The Wailers, 3rd Street Stage (JUST ADDED)Stay connected through social media at Instagram, X, and Facebook, or on Fremont Street Experience's website at .

george karvounidis

Kirvin Doak Communications

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.