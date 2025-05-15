Colliers Continues To Enhance Engineering Offering In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West-coast acquisition expands geographic footprint and scale

TORONTO and NANAIMO, British Columbia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) announced today that its Canadian engineering platform Englobe Corporation (“Englobe”) has acquired Herold Engineering Limited (“Herold”), a leading engineering consulting firm in British Columbia. Herold's leadership team will continue to lead these operations and become shareholders of Englobe under Colliers' unique partnership model. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994, Herold's 75 professionals provide consulting services for diversified building, municipal, transportation and marine projects throughout British Columbia, predominantly on Vancouver Island.

“This investment builds on our recent acquisition of Higher Ground in Western Canada, marking an important step towards our goal of becoming one of the region's leading players,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Colliers.“Englobe is a differentiated business where we leverage our brand, culture, and growth mindset to solidify our position as a partner of choice in the Canadian engineering consulting market.”

“We are extremely excited to join forces with the well-respected professionals from Herold,” said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe.“This expansion provides us with enhanced design and consulting capabilities, qualifications and relationships in British Columbia, allowing us to better serve our clients across all major markets in Canada.”

“We strongly resonate with Englobe's culture of unparalleled client experience, employee empowerment, and employee ownership, making this partnership the best next step for us,” said Lee Rowley, Managing Principal of Herold.“With Englobe and Colliers' added capabilities, resources and relationships, we are even better positioned to service our clients, accelerate our growth and create attractive opportunities for our people.”

