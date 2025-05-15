US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group

Global Emerging Markets (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group headquartered in the United States, has signed an investment agreement with Meey Land Group Joint Stock Company (Meey Group), a pioneering Vietnamese proptech firm. Under the agreement, GEM has committed to invest up to $80 million to support Meey Group's expansion and strategic goals, including its pathway toward a potential IPO in the U.S.

The signing ceremony took place in New York and follows Meey Group's recent partnership with international financial advisory firm ARC Group Limited to explore IPO opportunities. GEM's decision reflects growing global investor interest in the application of digital transformation within real estate, particularly in Southeast Asia.

Unlocking Blockchain-Backed Real Estate Solutions

As Vietnam's top-tier proptech company, Meey Group is integrating emerging technologies – including artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and 3D visualization – into real estate operations. Its expansive digital ecosystem comprises over 20 proprietary applications that tackle inefficiencies in Vietnam's real estate market.

While blockchain is not the company's sole focus, Meey Group is gradually implementing blockchain-based modules for property data validation, smart contract integration, and asset transparency, especially as it prepares to expand internationally.

Strengthening Infrastructure for Global Expansion

In preparation for its global outreach, Meey Group has formed strategic collaborations with major international organizations:

PwC Vietnam – Organizational restructuring and international compliance.Richard Moore Associates – Brand consulting.BSI Vietnam – Quality management and information security systems.ESG compliance partners – Integration of environment, social, and governance practices into core operations.

Meey Group has also implemented BSC/KPI frameworks to monitor performance and ensure its mission to build a transparent, efficient, and intelligent real estate ecosystem.

Award-Winning Innovation

Meey Group's tech platforms have garnered numerous industry recognitions:

Sao Khue Awards (2022, 2023, 2025)Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2024Top 10 Digital Technology Enterprises in VietnamTop 1 Proptech Brand in 2024Recognized by VietKings for owning the largest suite of digital real estate transformation tools in the country.

About Meey Group

is a Vietnamese proptech company at the forefront of real estate digital transformation. Its mission is to increase liquidity, drive efficiency, and enhance transparency in real estate transactions using advanced technology. The company is actively exploring blockchain integration as part of its internationalization and long-term strategy.

About MEY Network

is the blockchain arm of Meey Group, designed to enhance trust, transparency, and data integrity across the real estate sector. Built on a high-performance infrastructure, MEY Network aims to tokenize real estate assets, enable decentralized identity solutions, and support smart contracts for land ownership and transaction automation. As Meey Group expands globally, MEY Network will serve as the foundation for cross-border real estate technology, empowering users with secure, transparent, and verifiable property data.

About Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

Founded in 1991,