Himachal News: 3 Suspected Drones Seen Flying In Sukhvinder Sukhu's Assembly Constituency Nadaun
The flying objects were seen in Gauna and Sera, which is the native village of Sukhu, said a report by news agency PTI citing eyewitnesses.
Upon spotting them, the locals took their videos and pictures and informed the police.
Bhagat Singh Thakur, Superintendent of Police (SP) - Hamirpur, on Thursday said that information regarding two to three suspected drone s was received on Wednesday, following which police teams and DSP visited the spot.
However, no object was seen in the sky when the police reached the spot, Thakur told reporters.
"We have shared the details with the security agencies, and the matter is being investigated," he also said.
A drone was found lying in a village in Shahapur taluka in Thane district on Thursday, following which police began a probe, an official said.
It was found in Fugale village by some boys who alerted Kasara police, the official said.
"It is suspected that the drone belongs to the irrigation department, which is conducting a survey of the Vaitarna Dam area. A probe is on. We are urging people to not believe in or spread rumours about the recovery of this drone," the official added.
In a separate development, the Thane police commissionerate has issued an order banning the flying of drones and similar unmanned aerial vehicles till June 3.
The order, which came into force on May 14, has been issued keeping in mind the "seriousness and urgency of the situation".
"The preventive step has been taken considering the possibility of these devices being used by some miscreants in the city. The ban aims to maintain law and order and to prevent public peace from being disturbed. No person shall be allowed to fly drones or similar devices within the jurisdiction of the Thane City Police Commissionerate during this period," the order said.
