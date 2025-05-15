Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Rep. To UN Affirms Unwavering Support For Combating Corruption

Kuwait Rep. To UN Affirms Unwavering Support For Combating Corruption


2025-05-15 03:03:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 15 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam has affirmed Kuwait's unwavering support for the international efforts to combat corruption and solidify the sovereignty of law.
Ambassador Al-Fassam, during a reception of the Dean of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) Slagjana Taseva at the headquarters of the Kuwaiti permanent mission in Vienna, emphasized significance of the partnership with the academy.
The talks with Professor Taseva dealt with cooperation between the academy and the State of Kuwait in the spheres of education, training and capacity building, in addition to expertise swap, boosting transparency and integrity at the national and international organizations.
The State of Kuwait views the academy as a strategic partner at the level of combating corruption, he said, affirming Kuwait's resolve to pursue its effective support for multi-party institutions and enhancing well-guided governance at the regional and international levels. (end)
