Egyptian Companies Reap Results At APAS Show

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Supermarket trade fair APAS Show 2025, taking place this week from May 12 to 15 in São Paulo, has proven to bring good results for the Egyptian companies exhibiting at booths organized by the(ABCC ).

All of them are already exporters to Brazil and have experience participating in previous editions of the show. The companies benefit from an agreement Egypt has with Mercosur, which grants them advantages in import tariffs compared to competing countries in the Brazilian market.

“Egyptian companies are always very keen to participate in APAS,” said commercial consul Islam A. Taha, who heads the Economic and Commercial Office in São Paulo of the Embassy of Egypt in Brazil, in an interview with ANBA. He cited the scale of the event, the largest supermarket trade show in the world. Taha believes the participation of Egyptian companies can go beyond the current level, as the country has had a larger presence in past editions, but he expects an increase next year and celebrates the results from this week.

Oriental Fruits: Garlic was among the products offered

The consul followed the participation of his country's brands at the fair.“Participating Egyptian companies have achieved great success this year, attracting the attention of many new Brazilian companies, especially those importing frozen fruits and vegetables, particularly strawberries and frozen half-fried potatoes, in addition to the distinctive Egyptian garlic,” the diplomat told ANBA.

The company Frozen Gate is one of those expected to advance its business with Brazil based on relationships developed at the fair, according to a statement to ANBA.“In the last days of the event, we made between 20 and 30 new contacts with potential clients. We are happy with the results and will definitely return next year,” said Deputy Manager Abdelrahman Hussien Makram.

Oriental Fruits also celebrated the positive results from the APAS Show.“We managed to hold a meeting here at the fair with a client we'd been interested in for quite some time. I believe we'll make a sale to them still this semester,” said Wael Soliman, CEO of Oriental Fruits.“We also spoke with sales representatives from cities in Rio de Janeiro and Minas [Gerais]. Our participation in the fair exceeded our expectations, and next year we plan to participate again, hopefully with a larger booth.”

In addition to Oriental Fruits and Frozen Gate, Egyptian companies Mima Foods, Elswedy Food Industries, Dalsa Food, and Delta Brothers were exhibitors. The two spaces organized by the ABCC at APAS Show, located in the Blue and White Pavilions of Expo Center Norte, also included companies from Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian Chamber

