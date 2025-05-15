Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Market Set To Witness Significant Growth During The Study Period (2020–2034) Driven By Advances In Treatment | Delveinsight
|Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Report Metrics
|Details
|Study Period
|2020–2034
|Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Report Coverage
|7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Market Size in 2024
|USD 430 Million
|Key Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Companies
|Fosun Pharmaceutical, Healx, NFlection Therapeutics, Pasithea Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Merck, SpringWorks Therapeutics, and others
|Key Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Therapies
|FCN-159, HLX-1502, NFX-179, PAS-004, KOSELUGO, GOMEKLI, and others
Scope of the Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Market Report
- Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Therapeutic Assessment: Neurofibromatosis Type 1 current marketed and emerging therapies Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about neurofibromatosis type 1 drugs in development @ Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Clinical Trials
Table of Contents
|1
|KEY INSIGHTS
|2
|REPORT INTRODUCTION
|3
|EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF NF1
|4
|EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET METHODOLOGY
|5
|NF1-PN MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE
|5.1
|MARKET SHARE (%) DISTRIBUTION OF NF1 BY THERAPIES IN 2020 IN THE 7MM
|5.2
|MARKET SHARE (%) DISTRIBUTION OF NF1 BY THERAPIES IN 2034 IN THE 7MM
|6
|KEY EVENTS
|7
|DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW
|7.1
|INTRODUCTION
|7.2
|GENETIC MUTATIONS
|7.3
|CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS
|7.4
|CAUSES
|7.5
|DIAGNOSIS
|7.5.1
|Differential Diagnosis
|7.5.2
|Diagnostic Algorithm
|7.5.3
|Diagnostic Guidelines
|7.6
|TREATMENT AND MANAGEMENT
|7.6.1
|Treatment Algorithm
|8
|EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION
|8.1
|KEY FINDINGS
|8.2
|ASSUMPTION AND RATIONALE
|8.3
|TOTAL DIAGNOSED PREVALENT CASES OF NF1 IN THE 7MM
|8.4
|THE UNITED STATES
|8.4.1
|Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1 in the United States
|8.4.2
|Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1 Manifestations in the United States
|8.4.3
|Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1 in the United States
|8.4.4
|Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cNFs in the United States
|8.4.5
|Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1-PN in the United States
|8.4.6
|NF1-PN Cases by Clinical Symptoms in the United States
|8.4.7
|NF1-PN Cases Eligible for Surgery in the United States
|8.5
|EU4 AND THE UK
|8.5.1
|Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1 in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.2
|Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1 Manifestations in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.3
|Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1-PN in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.4
|Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cNFs in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.5
|Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1-PN in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.6
|NF1-PN Cases by Clinical Symptoms in EU4 and the UK
|8.5.7
|NF1-PN Cases Eligible for Surgery in EU4 and the UK
|8.6
|JAPAN
|8.6.1
|Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1 in Japan
|8.6.2
|Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1 Manifestations in Japan
|8.6.3
|Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1-PN in Japan
|8.6.4
|Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cNFs in Japan
|8.6.5
|Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NF1-PN in Japan
|8.6.6
|NF1-PN Cases by Clinical Symptoms in Japan
|8.6.7
|NF1-PN Cases Eligible for Surgery in Japan
|9
|PATIENT JOURNEY
|10
|MARKETED DRUGS
|10.1
|KEY CROSS COMPETITION
|10.2
|KOSELUGO (SELUMETINIB): ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK
|10.2.1
|Product Description
|10.2.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|10.2.3
|Other Development Activities
|10.2.4
|Clinical Development
|10.2.5
|Safety and Efficacy
|11
|EMERGING DRUGS
|11.1
|KEY CROSS COMPETITION
|11.2
|MIRDAMETINIB (PD-0325901): SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS
|11.2.1
|Product Description
|11.2.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.2.3
|Clinical Development
|11.2.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.3
|FCN-159: FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL
|11.3.1
|Product Description
|11.3.2
|Clinical Development
|11.3.3
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.4
|HLX-1502: HEALX
|11.4.1
|Product Description
|11.4.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.4.3
|Clinical Development
|11.5
|NFX‐179: NFlection Therapeutics
|11.5.1
|Product Description
|11.5.2
|Clinical Development
|11.5.3
|Safety and Efficacy
|12
|NF1-PN: SEVEN MAJOR MARKET ANALYSIS
|12.1
|KEY FINDINGS
|12.2
|MARKET OUTLOOK
|12.3
|CONJOINT ANALYSIS
|12.4
|KEY MARKET FORECAST ASSUMPTIONS
|12.4.1
|Cost Assumptions and Rebates
|12.4.2
|Pricing Trends
|12.4.3
|Analogue Assessment
|12.4.4
|Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes
|12.5
|TOTAL MARKET SIZE OF NF1 IN THE 7MM
|12.6
|THE UNITED STATES
|12.6.1
|Total Market Size of NF1 in the US
|12.6.2
|Market Size of NF1 by Therapies in the US
|12.7
|EU4 AND THE UK
|12.7.1
|Total Market Size of NF1 in the EU4 and the UK
|12.7.2
|Market Size of NF1 by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|12.8
|JAPAN
|12.8.1
|Total Market Size of NF1 in Japan
|12.8.2
|Market Size of NF1 by Therapies in Japan
|13
|UNMET NEEDS
|14
|SWOT ANALYSIS
|15
|KOL VIEWS
|16
|MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT
|16.1
|UNITED STATES
|16.1.1
|Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
|16.2
|EU4 AND THE UK
|16.2.1
|Germany
|16.2.2
|France
|16.2.3
|Italy
|16.2.4
|Spain
|16.2.5
|United Kingdom
|16.3
|JAPAN
|16.3.1
|MHLW
|16.4
|MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT OF NF1
|17
|APPENDIX
|17.1
|BIBLIOGRAPHY
|17.2
|REPORT METHODOLOGY
|18
|DELVEINSIGHT CAPABILITIES
|19
|DISCLAIMER
|20
|ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT
Related Reports
Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Pipeline
Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Neurofibromatosis Type 1 companies, including Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, NFlection Therapeutics, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., Novartis, Pfizer, among others.
Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Epidemiology
Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the neurofibromatosis type 1 epidemiology trends.
Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market
Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key neurofibromatosis type 2 companies including Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Vivace Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Shandong Simcere-Medgenn Bio-pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, among others.
Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline
Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key neurofibromatosis type 2 companies, including AstraZeneca, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Takeda, among others.
Neurofibromatosis Type 1-associated Plexiform Neurofibromas Market
Neurofibromatosis Type 1-associated Plexiform Neurofibromas Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NF1-PN companies including AstraZeneca, Merck, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Healx, Fosun Pharmaceutical, among others.
DelveInsight's Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service : Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.
Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services
Healthcare Conference Coverage
Pipeline Assessment
Healthcare Licensing Services
Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .
Connect with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | TwitterCONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur ... +14699457679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment