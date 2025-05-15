Cinch® Home Services Recognized By Consumeraffairs® With Two 2025 Buyer's Choice Awards For Exceptional Customer Service And Overall Process

Cinch Home Services was recognized in two categories, Best Customer Service and Best Overall Process.

Cinch Home Services adds to its growing list of accolades with major wins at the 2025 Annual Stevie Awards , earning Gold in Back-Office Customer Service Professional of the Year, and two Bronze Stevie Awards for Achievement in Customer Service Automation and Customer Service Transformation. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

Cinch Home Services also recently received a Cigna Healthy Workforce Silver Designation , recognizing senior leadership's commitment to employee well-being through supportive policies, communications and ongoing initiatives.

"Cinch Home Services is honored to receive these recognitions, which reflect the passion and hard work our team brings to delivering outstanding service every day," said Sena Kwawu, President of In-Home Services for Cinch Home Services. "These awards underscore our ongoing commitment to delivering on our customer promise through thoughtful innovation. We extend our sincere thanks to The Buyer's Choice Awards for highlighting the importance of service excellence."

To select the winners, ConsumerAffairs evaluated verified customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes and overall satisfaction. The awards spotlight the moments in the buying journey that matter most: clarity, confidence, support and peace of mind.

"The Buyer's Choice Awards are unique because they're grounded in real feedback from real people," said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. "By analyzing millions of reviews with our proprietary technology, we're able to spotlight the companies delivering exceptional service and making a real difference in people's lives."

All reviews analyzed for the 2025 awards were submitted by verified customers and published on ConsumerAffairs. Reviews are collected through structured phone interviews and detailed online surveys and must meet quality standards for depth and credibility before appearing on the website.

Here's what customers had to say about Cinch Home Services:



Ted - Germantown, VA: "Submitting a claim with Cinch is straightforward. Since the appliances came with the house, I typically use the Cinch website to file service requests. They then arrange for subcontractors to address the issues. So far, I've been quite satisfied with the service technicians they have sent out."

Philip - Greensboro, NC: "For customer service and coverage, I would rate them a solid 5 out of 5. Although I didn't face any particular issues, the plan itself seemed worth the expense given that everything seems costly these days. Cinch offers a seamless experience for anyone considering a home warranty." Mallori - Washington, DC: "Last month, we had a plumbing issue in our upstairs bathroom. I found the claim submission process both straightforward and efficient, as I managed to file it online; the follow-up came as quickly as the next day."

A consistent theme of responsiveness and supportive service throughout these reviews are the qualities that define a Buyer's Choice Award winner.

From the first point of contact through ongoing support, Cinch Home Services emphasizes the importance of reliable customer relationships.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day Workmanship Guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch Home Services works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit Cinchhomeservices.

SOURCE Cinch Home Services