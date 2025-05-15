Post Consumer Brands Employee-Driven Ingredients For Good Initiative Provides Over 91,000 Meals For People And Pets Experiencing Food Insecurity Across The United States And Canada

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our 'Ingredients for Good' volunteer initiative reflects our purpose to make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all, and we are pleased to continue this tradition for our fourth year," said Nicolas Catoggio, president and chief executive officer of Post Consumer Brands. "I'm incredibly proud of our teams' continued dedication to giving back to our local communities, not just during this month of service but year-round."

In the current economic environment, food insecurity remains a major issue in the U.S. and Canada, especially for communities of color, children and seniors, who are affected at a much higher rate. According to Feeding America, it is estimated that more than 45 million people in the U.S. and Canada experience food insecurity, with PetSmart Charities estimating that more than 30 million pets in U.S. households face hunger daily.

Throughout April's National Volunteer Month, more than 1,200 Post Consumer Brands employees volunteered more than 2,000 hours to local service projects, providing support to underserved populations facing food insecurities in their communities. Hands-on projects benefited 39 local nonprofit organizations and included packing meals for families in need, serving and preparing meals for community members facing food insecurity, and more. Projects at 12 Post locations focused on supplying underserved populations with culturally relevant and familiar ingredients in collaboration with the Greater Twin Cities United Way "Flavors of Our Community" initiative, with sites assembling pantry packs and pet packs to be distributed to local nonprofits.

In addition to the local volunteer efforts, Post Consumer Brands also contributed more than $300,000 to local communities to support food access for the whole family.

The 18 locations taking part in this year's Ingredients for Good initiative were Asheboro, North Carolina; Battle Creek, Michigan; Bentonville, Arkansas; Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cobourg, Ontario; Dallas, Texas; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Lakeville, Minnesota; Lawrence, Kansas; Meadville, Pennsylvania; Niagara Falls, Ontario; Northfield, Minnesota; Salt Lake City, Utah; Sparks, Nevada; Toronto, Ontario; Tremonton, Utah; and Visalia, California. Many remote employees from across North America also sought out opportunities to volunteer their time during the month of April to support local nonprofits in the communities where they live and work.

About Post Consumer Brands' 'Ingredients for Good' Volunteer Initiative

As a company dedicated to feeding families, Post Consumer Brands believes it's our responsibility to help those facing food insecurity. We also strongly believe in creating a culture where volunteering and giving back is core to what we do. Our "Ingredients for Good" volunteer initiative is an opportunity for Post Consumer Brands' team members to come together and do even more to help families in need put food on their tables and feed their pets. In total, Post Consumer Brands' employees put in 5,200 volunteer hours and donated or packed more than 272,000 meals and pet packs across all of the company's locations.

