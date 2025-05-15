Maximum Volume, Minimum Space: Midland Launches Compact Mini Speaker For Clear Communication

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At 4.5" x 3" x 2"in size, the SPKMINI brings big sound to small spaces. It packs an impressive 10 Watts of power, making it ideal for open-air vehicles and equipment where mounting spaces are limited. Despite its compact size, it's still delivering top-tier quality and audio performance, making it a versatile addition to Midland's MicroMobile product and accessories line.

Midland's line of premium external speakers include the SPK100 and SPK200, boasting 20 Watts of power, providing clear sound that cuts through ambient noise even in the most demanding environments. All three models are IP67 waterproof and dustproof- for all-weather durability.

The premium SPK200 features automatic noise cancellation technology, effectively eliminating unwanted background noise, enabling crystal-clear voice communication without any distractions. All three models represent the loudest external speakers for two-way radios on the market.

"At Midland, we're always looking for ways to meet the needs of our customers-especially those in off-road, overland, and agricultural industries," said Jeremy Pensick, Midland's CEO. "The new SPKMINI was built for users with limited space who still demand top-tier communication. It's a powerful new addition to our MicroMobile family and a great addition to our external speaker line."

Designed exclusively for two-way radio use, the SPKMINI, SPK100, and SPK200 are heavy-duty solutions built for loud environments, delivering voice communication with clarity and volume. Each SPKMINI model includes a mini external speaker, adjustable mounting bracket with screws and a 6.5 ft heavy-duty audio cable with a 3.5 mm plug. These speakers are backed by Midland's reputation for quality and three-year warranty.

Midland will showcase the SPKMINI at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Ariz. from May 17-19 and will be located at booth #R3. All three models are now available, the SPKMINI is priced at $49.99 while the SPK100 is $69.99 and SPK200 is $129.99. For more product information or to purchase a unit, please visit .

About Midland

A leader in communication solutions for over 50 years, Midland has transformed the way people stay connected. From introducing the first CB radios in the United States to being at the forefront of two-way radios, as well as weather and emergency alert technology, the company is committed to innovation, safety, reliability and efficiency. Located in Kansas City, the heart of the Midwest, Midland's easy-to-use radios ensure exceptional communication access for everyone, keeping families, friends, and professionals connected, while their top-of-the-line weather and emergency radios empower preparedness during critical situations.

