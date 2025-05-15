NICKELODEON AND SPIN MASTER ENTERTAINMENT DOUBLE DOWN ON PAW PATROL® WITH NEW SLATE OF FIVE ORIGINAL HOUR-LONG SPECIALS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the fall special, "Valiente: A Tracker Story," Tracker and his caretaker Carlos come across groups of nocturnal animals fleeing the scary Shadow Jungle region. With help from Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups, Tracker and Carlos must brave their fear of the dark and stop a new villain, Lucita Mala, before she forever turns nighttime into daytime.

Premiering this holiday season, the second special, "A PAW Patrol Christmas," will follow Rubble as he looks forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can't deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he's going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it will take all the PAW Patrol pups to stop him.

The fur-tastic fun kicks off next month with all-new Fire Rescue episodes of PAW Patrol premiering Monday, June 2, through Thursday, June 5, at 10 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. When things get a little too hot around Adventure Bay, Marshall and the pups suit up in protective fire-equipped gear and vehicles to save the day. Then, Skye, Liberty and Everest rev up a cool new RV for a high-stakes triple rescue of a missing baby moose, rabbit and bear in the half-hour special, "Skye's Road Trip Rescue," premiering Friday, July 11, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. PAW Patrol will continue airing regularly all summer long, Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Fans can visit the Paramount+ PAW Patrol PAWsome collection , which currently includes multiple seasons, specials, blockbuster favorites PAW Patrol: The Movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie sequel, hit series like Rubble & Crew, and more. Preschoolers and families can also take their adventures on the road in the brand-new podcast, PAW Patrol : Eye-Spy a Rescue , available now wherever listeners get their podcasts.

Since launching on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013, Spin Master Entertainment's PAW Patrol has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series and is seen in 180 territories and translated in 33 languages. The beloved property's first-ever spinoff, Rubble & Crew®, also produced by Spin Master Entertainment, debuted in 2023 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films.

Nickelodeon, now in its 46th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA , PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

