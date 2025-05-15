Reged Advances Next-Generation AI Capabilities Of Its Industry-Leading Advertising Compliance Review Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Version 3.0 of RegEd's proprietary AI model sets a new industry standard for accuracy, security, and innovation in compliance technology

Raleigh, NC, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance solutions for the financial services industry, today announced the release of Version 3.0 of the proprietary AI model that powers its Advertising Review solution. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of RegEd's Submission Intelligence suite of capabilities and underscores the company's leadership in enterprise-grade, AI-enabled compliance technology.

Less than a year after being the first to deliver enterprise-ready AI for advertising compliance, RegEd has introduced its third-generation model, setting a new benchmark for precision, efficiency, and data security. The AI 3.0 release achieves more than 90% accuracy in identifying problematic content in advertising and marketing materials, with continuous refinement driven by real-world use across dozens of leading financial services firms.

“At RegEd, AI is more than a buzzword,” said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd.“Many vendors are using 'AI' as a marketing tactic, describing capabilities as“agents” that are not built on AI technology. Because of the value it can bring our customers, RegEd invested in building its own AI technology and development discipline that is in production today. Our model continues to improve because of the level of adoption we have across our customer base, and because we've implemented a robust methodology to constantly fine-tune it for maximum utility for the industry.”

Developed within a closed-loop system, RegEd's AI ensures complete client data privacy. The model is governed, trained, and deployed exclusively within RegEd's secure infrastructure, avoiding the security and privacy risks associated with third-party models, or those that are externally trained or managed.

Key Enhancements in Version 3.0:

Improved Accuracy: Now exceeding 90% accuracy in problematic content detection, with continued reduction in false positives.

Client-Calibrated Tuning: Firms can now adjust sensitivity thresholds to align the model with internal standards and review preferences.

Consistency Across Review Teams: AI delivers repeatable, scalable identification of red flags, helping teams maintain uniformity across reviewers and workflows.

In addition to the enhancements in Version 3.0, RegEd will introduce AI-assisted pre-review later this year. This next-phase capability will enable firms to screen materials for compliance issues before human review, further accelerating review cycles and improving speed to market.

RegEd's ongoing commitment to governance, model validation, and robust testing ensures that each evolution of its solution delivers measurable impact without compromising on security, privacy or compliance effectiveness.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit .

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation's top financial services firms, RegEd's proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Eric Clements ...