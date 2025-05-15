GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products

GSR , a leading crypto investment firm, has made an equity investment in Maverix Securities , a Swiss-based innovator in structured investment solutions. The investment cements a broader partnership between the two firms to collaborate on a new generation of digital asset products for institutional and professional investors.

This partnership represents a major step in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. GSR will support Maverix in launching structured products linked to digital assets, as well as the development and listing of exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to leading cryptocurrencies.

GSR and Maverix combine complementary strengths that go far beyond operational collaboration. GSR's expertise in digital asset liquidity and risk management, combined with Maverix's issuance capabilities and proven track record in launching regulated investment products on the SIX Swiss Exchange, will help to deliver differentiated, compliant, and value-driven digital investment solutions. All offerings will be subject to any applicable jurisdictional regulatory approvals and investor suitability standards.

The collaboration will deliver a range of institutional-grade products, including yield-enhancing structured solutions, customized crypto index strategies, institutional advisory and treasury services, and advanced derivatives and hedging tools. Subject to any applicable regulatory approvals, these offerings are designed to meet the evolving needs of professional investors seeking compliant, risk-managed exposure to digital assets. For more information, users can visit

As part of the collaboration, Alain Kunz, Managing Director at GSR, will join the Board of Directors of Maverix, further strengthening strategic alignment and accelerating product development and go-to-market execution. The first wave of jointly developed products is expected to launch in the second half of 2025, targeting both professional and institutional investors across key global markets.

is one of the leading Swiss Securities Houses in the structured products market. Since 2008, Maverix has been offering its services to professional asset managers, banks, and institutional investors using one of the most innovative technologies. This unique investment approach combines next-gen technology, deep human experience,e and relentless creativity.