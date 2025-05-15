Nationwide To Introduce Kadance Precision Health Management Program

Kadance | Nationwide

Kadance's program offers members access to genomics-based testing, medication optimization and personalized cancer support services to enhance policyholder value

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide announced today that they are partnering with Kadance to offer Kadance's proactive, personalized genomics-based insights to life insurance customers through Kadance's Precision Health Management Program.

Kadance is a membership program that provides access to advanced DNA-based testing, precision medicine, and expert clinical support to enable proactive, personalized care. It empowers members to make more informed, confident, and actionable health decisions with their doctors based on their genetics.

"Offering our eligible life insurance customers the opportunity to purchase Kadance's program gives Nationwide a distinctive way to deliver extraordinary care to our policyholders during times they need it most," said Chuck Bremer , Vice President – Product of Nationwide's Life Insurance business.

The program is now available for purchase to eligible Nationwide members who own a life insurance policy purchased through a LIBRA Insurance Partners brokerage general agency (BGA).

"Our BGAs continually seek innovative solutions that provide significant value and create opportunities for client engagement," said Bill Shelow , President and CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners. "Kadance's Precision Health Management Program enhances our offerings and positions our agencies as leaders in delivering next-generation health management solutions."

Proactive Health Management: DNA-based testing through two key day-one assessments-the Kadance Pharmacogenomic Test, paired with clinical pharmacist consultations to identify the most effective medications and the Kadance Hereditary Cancer Risk Test, which includes genetic counseling to review a personalized risk-reduction plan.

Precision Cancer Care Management: One-on-one oncology nurse navigation, expert case reviews, comprehensive molecular cancer profiling and clinical trial matching for members diagnosed with cancer. Survivorship and Recovery: Continued oncology nurse navigation support, DNA-based recurrence monitoring and additional resources to support life beyond treatment.

Kadance can fill a gap for eligible customers who purchase the program by offering personalized health support and genomic insights outside the limits of traditional insurance coverage, giving each member's healthcare team the diagnostic resources needed to manage care with greater precision and effectiveness.

"Nationwide giving their customers the opportunity to purchase Kadance's program marks a meaningful shift in how life insurance can support individuals beyond financial protection," said Darren Rowe , Chief Executive Officer, Kadance, Inc. "Together, our organizations are aligning around a shared commitment to take care of members-not just at the point of claim, but throughout their health journey. By expanding access to precision medicine for those who purchase the program, especially services that are often unavailable or unaffordable through traditional health insurance, we're helping to close gaps in care and bring personalized support to more people when they need it most."

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm, and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty, and surety; and pet, motorcycle, and boat insurance. Nationwide is a separate company from and is not affiliated with Kadance. Services described or promoted here are provided by Kadance. The Kadance program is not currently available to policyholders who reside in the state of New York.

For more information, visit .

About LIBRA Insurance Partners

LIBRA Insurance Partners is one of the largest insurance marketing organizations dedicated to serving independent brokerage general agencies and their affiliated financial professionals. LIBRA provides comprehensive insurance marketing, underwriting, technology, and educational resources, empowering partners to effectively serve their clients and enhance their competitive advantage. For more information, visit .

About Kadance

Kadance is an award-winning, genomics-based precision health navigation company redefining how individuals access and benefit from personalized health insights. Operating at the intersection of life science, insurance, and health management, Kadance simplifies access to advanced technologies that help identify and reduce health risks, starting with cancer and pharmacogenomics.

In 2024, Kadance was honored with the Global Innovation Award for its groundbreaking approach to integrating genomics into critical illness coverage. With a fully integrated, in-house genetics lab and a network of insurance carrier partnerships, Kadance delivers tech-enabled precision health solutions designed to drive proactive care and long-term impact. Kadance and its subsidiary, Kailos Genetics, LLC, are based at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Alabama.

This material is not a recommendation to buy or sell a financial product or to adopt an investment strategy. Investors should discuss their specific situation with their financial professional.

Nationwide, LIBRA and Kadance are separate non-affiliated companies.

This information is general in nature and is not intended to be tax, legal, accounting, or other professional advice. The information provided is based on current laws, which are subject to change at any time, and has not been endorsed by any government agency.

