Dover, Delaware, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riti, a wellness company producing dietary supplements, announced that its testosterone support product, T-Booster, has been ranked #3 on News Watch TV's annual list of Best Testosterone Boosters .

The national broadcaster evaluated dozens of dietary supplements based on user feedback, clinical support, formulation transparency, and overall effectiveness. Riti's T-Booster got placed just behind two of the industry's most established names: TestoPrime and TestoGen .

Testosterone supplements have seen a significant rise in interest as more adults explore natural ways to support hormonal health, energy levels, and physical performance. News Watch TV's rankings aim to guide consumers toward safe, effective products in a growing and often confusing segment of the market.

“Being ranked among the top three highlights the growing recognition of science-backed solutions in men's health,” said Jordan Hayes, Product Executive at Riti. She further added,“This ranking reflects the increasing interest in evidence-based solutions for men's health and highlights the importance of transparency and efficacy in supplement formulation”.

Evaluation Criteria Behind News Watch TV's Top Testosterone Booster Supplement List

News Watch TV's ranking process involves a thorough evaluation of testosterone supplements based on multiple important factors. This structured review aims to help consumers make informed decisions in a market that can be difficult to navigate due to varying product claims and quality.

Key criteria used in the evaluation include:



Formulation Transparency: Examination of ingredient quality, dosages, and sourcing to ensure clear labeling and effective composition.



Consumer Feedback: Analysis of user reviews and satisfaction to gauge real-world experiences.



Safety Standards: Review of regulatory compliance and third-party testing to confirm product safety and label accuracy.



Manufacturing Practices: Consideration of production environments, including FDA registration and GMP certification.



Value: Assessment of pricing models, subscription options, and overall affordability.

Effectiveness: Evaluation of scientific support and reported benefits related to hormonal health.

Why Riti's T-Booster Was Featured on News Watch TV's Best Testosterone Boosters List?

News Watch TV included Riti's T-Booster in its top rankings after evaluating factors such as ingredient formulation, manufacturing quality, and consumer experience. The product combines plant-based ingredients rooted in traditional use with scientific research on hormonal health.

Key factors in its selection:



Ingredient Profile : Contains Tribulus Terrestris, Fenugreek, Ashwagandha, Tongkat Ali, and Boron, which are known for their potential to support testosterone and male vitality.



Manufacturing Standards : Produced in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities with third-party testing to ensure quality and label accuracy.



Purchase Flexibility : Offers one-time and subscription options, supported by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Shipping and Delivery : Next-day dispatch with delivery typically within 2 to 6 business days.

About Riti

Riti is a wellness company dedicated to providing science-backed dietary supplements rooted in clinical research and consumer trust. Founded in 2020, the brand focuses on clean-label formulations designed to support hormonal health, cognitive function, and overall vitality.

Their products are manufactured in the United States and undergo rigorous third-party testing to ensure the highest safety and quality standards. They serve customers nationwide through e-commerce platforms, offering a curated line of nutritional support products for men and women looking to optimize their health routines.

