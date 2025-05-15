Bitcoin Hits $100K Milestone: Pairminer Brings Crypto Mining To The Masses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Bitcoin breaks the $100K barrier, PAIRMiner empowers everyday investors with free mining power and easy access to crypto's next big wave







LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major market development on Thursday, Bitcoin (BTC) officially crossed the $100,000 mark for the first time, an achievement that has energized the global financial community. The surge follows recent comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump teasing a“major trade agreement,” further fueling investor optimism. As digital assets gain mainstream momentum once again, retail investors are racing to capitalize on the opportunity. Seizing this moment, PAIRMiner is stepping forward with an accessible cloud mining solution designed to help anyone, from beginners to seasoned crypto enthusiasts, participate in the next wave of wealth creation.

Regulatory Clarity & Secure Mining: PAIRMiner Delivers a Professional Cloud Mining Experience

As crypto demand accelerates, PAIRMiner stands out by offering a secure, transparent, and compliant platform for mining top digital assets . The platform operates in accordance with regulatory standards, helping users participate confidently in the crypto space.

With PAIRMiner's cloud-based technology, users can mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without the need for expensive equipment or technical know-how. Real-time earnings, seamless withdrawals, and full visibility into mining operations provide a professional and user-friendly experience.

Mining Made Simple: Get Started in Minutes, Earn Daily

PAIRMiner is designed with simplicity in mind, making it ideal for first-time users and experienced crypto investors. Getting started is quick and easy:



Register and receive $150 in free mining power to start earning immediately.

Choose from flexible mining contracts tailored to the goals and budget.

Earn daily passive returns while the contract is active, no manual effort required. Use the intuitive dashboard to monitor earnings and track the mining performance in real time.









PAIRMiner Potential Earnings

Whether new to digital assets or diversifying an existing portfolio, PAIRMiner offers a smart, straightforward path to passive income in the crypto space.

Catch the Next Cycle: Gateway to Long-Term Digital Wealth

As the cryptocurrency market enters a renewed growth cycle, PAIRMiner positions itself as more than just a mining platform-it's a trusted partner for building digital wealth. With an emphasis on regulatory transparency, ease of use, and long-term sustainability, PAIRMiner is fast becoming a go-to choice for individuals seeking reliable exposure to the crypto economy.

Visit today to claim a free $150 in mining power and start the journey toward secure, hands-off digital earnings.

