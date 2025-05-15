Upcoming New OTT Releases In US: Love Death + Robots, Beast Games, And More
Love Death + Robots Season 4
The animated series is made up of a collection of short films, each created by different teams of cast and crew. While some episodes share a few crew members, most are produced independently. The title Love Death + Robots reflects the common themes explored in each episode-usually touching on one or more of those three ideas.
The series doesn't follow a fixed cast. Instead, each episode features a new set of voice actors. For instance, in the upcoming season, the voice cast includes names like the Red Hot Chilli Peppers , John Boyega, and several others.
The show will start streaming on Netflix from 15 May 2025.Beast Games
When MrBeast launched the first season of Beast Games, few could have predicted just how popular it would become. Now, thanks to its massive success, Amazon Prime Video has renewed the show for two more seasons.
Hosted and co-created by MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, Beast Games brings together 1,000 contestants to face a series of physical, mental, and social challenges - all for the chance to win a life-changing $10 million cash prize.The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2
Hulu is bringing back The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for a second season. The new episodes will continue to follow the lives of the #MomTok group, delving into past drama, shifting friendships, and personal struggles.
The new season will be available to stream from 15 May on Hulu.Overcompensating
Overcompensating follows Benn (Benito Skinner), a closeted former football player, who forms a close friendship with Carmen (Wally Baram), a socially isolated high school student. With support from Benn's older sister and her boyfriend, the pair navigate the challenges of adolescence-including misguided romantic encounters, underage drinking, and identity struggles.
With 10 episodes, the show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 15 May.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment