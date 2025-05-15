Upcoming New OTT Releases In US: Love Death + Robots, Beast Games, And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) There's a lot happening in the world of entertainment this week. From new seasons of Love Death + Robots and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, to the renewal of Beast Games, there's plenty to keep an eye on. Here's a quick look at the biggest updates and releases.

Love Death + Robots Season 4

The animated series is made up of a collection of short films, each created by different teams of cast and crew. While some episodes share a few crew members, most are produced independently. The title Love Death + Robots reflects the common themes explored in each episode-usually touching on one or more of those three ideas.

The series doesn't follow a fixed cast. Instead, each episode features a new set of voice actors. For instance, in the upcoming season, the voice cast includes names like the Red Hot Chilli Peppers , John Boyega, and several others.

The show will start streaming on Netflix from 15 May 2025.

Beast Games

When MrBeast launched the first season of Beast Games, few could have predicted just how popular it would become. Now, thanks to its massive success, Amazon Prime Video has renewed the show for two more seasons.

Hosted and co-created by MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, Beast Games brings together 1,000 contestants to face a series of physical, mental, and social challenges - all for the chance to win a life-changing $10 million cash prize.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2

Hulu is bringing back The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for a second season. The new episodes will continue to follow the lives of the #MomTok group, delving into past drama, shifting friendships, and personal struggles.

The new season will be available to stream from 15 May on Hulu.

Overcompensating

Overcompensating follows Benn (Benito Skinner), a closeted former football player, who forms a close friendship with Carmen (Wally Baram), a socially isolated high school student. With support from Benn's older sister and her boyfriend, the pair navigate the challenges of adolescence-including misguided romantic encounters, underage drinking, and identity struggles.

With 10 episodes, the show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 15 May.