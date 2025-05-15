Gujarat Govt Commissions Six New Check Dams To Boost Irrigation Across 30 Villages

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 15 (IANS) The Gujarat government has taken a step toward improving irrigation infrastructure in the Gandhinagar district with the inauguration of six newly constructed check dams in Dahegam's Dharisana village.

The inauguration was led by Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, who also visited and personally inspected a key check dam built across the Khari River at a cost of Rs 2.33 crore. These projects are part of a broader initiative by the state to ensure adequate water availability for drinking and agriculture across rural areas.

Constructed at a total cost of Rs 18.07 crore, the six check dams have been built across the Meshwo and Khari rivers.

These structures are designed to store approximately 41.89 million cubic feet (MCFT) of water, benefiting over 350 hectares of farmland across more than 30 villages in Gandhinagar and Dahegam talukas.

During his address, Minister Bavaliya emphasised the state government's unwavering commitment to delivering water security in every corner of Gujarat.

The minister also shared future plans to expand the network of check dams, particularly in areas that face irrigation water shortages during the summer months.

In Gandhinagar district alone, 14 check dams have been built on the Sabarmati River, and four additional structures are being constructed on the Vatrak River to serve 10 nearby villages.

On the Meshwo River, one check dam is operational, two were inaugurated during this event, two more are under construction, and four additional dams are planned. Similarly, on the Khari River, three existing check dams have now been supplemented by four newly inaugurated ones, with plans underway to construct three more.

Once all projects are completed, the expanded infrastructure is expected to benefit more than 550 hectares of agricultural land and reach around 90 to 95 villages in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Ahmedabad East MP Hasmukh Patel, Dahegam MLA Balrajsinh Chauhan, Gandhinagar District Panchayat President Shilpaben Patel, local government officials, and senior officers from the Water Resources Department, including Secretary P.C. Vyas and Chief Engineer M.D. Patel.