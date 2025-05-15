403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Considers Reintroducing Conscription
(MENAFN) Germany may be compelled to reinstate conscription if voluntary enlistment numbers fall short, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
The country abolished compulsory military service in 2011 but has recently reconsidered its position, citing increasing “threats” from Russia.
As reported by a news broadcaster, the coalition agreement between the Social Democrats and Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats includes the introduction of a “Swedish model,” which blends both mandatory and voluntary service.
In a speech to the Bundestag on Wednesday, Pistorius stated, “We have agreed that we will initially rely on voluntarism – a service that is initially voluntary and intended to encourage young people to serve their country.”
He emphasized that the focus on “initially” was deliberate, acknowledging the possibility of insufficient volunteer recruitment.
“And I say this quite deliberately and honestly: the emphasis is also on ‘initially,’ in case we cannot recruit enough volunteers,” he explained.
Looking ahead, Pistorius outlined plans to strengthen military personnel, ensuring the Bundeswehr remains equipped for both national defense and alliance commitments.
“In the medium and long term, we will strengthen personnel levels to ensure that the Bundeswehr is sustainably positioned for both homeland security and alliance defense,” he remarked.
The minister also revealed that applications for military service had surged by more than 20 percent during the first quarter of 2025.
Germany plans to increase its active military personnel from 180,000 to over 200,000 by 2031.
However, in 2023, enlistment had declined by 7 percent, as the Bundeswehr faced difficulties attracting younger recruits, leading some politicians to question the feasibility of the recruitment targets.
The country abolished compulsory military service in 2011 but has recently reconsidered its position, citing increasing “threats” from Russia.
As reported by a news broadcaster, the coalition agreement between the Social Democrats and Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats includes the introduction of a “Swedish model,” which blends both mandatory and voluntary service.
In a speech to the Bundestag on Wednesday, Pistorius stated, “We have agreed that we will initially rely on voluntarism – a service that is initially voluntary and intended to encourage young people to serve their country.”
He emphasized that the focus on “initially” was deliberate, acknowledging the possibility of insufficient volunteer recruitment.
“And I say this quite deliberately and honestly: the emphasis is also on ‘initially,’ in case we cannot recruit enough volunteers,” he explained.
Looking ahead, Pistorius outlined plans to strengthen military personnel, ensuring the Bundeswehr remains equipped for both national defense and alliance commitments.
“In the medium and long term, we will strengthen personnel levels to ensure that the Bundeswehr is sustainably positioned for both homeland security and alliance defense,” he remarked.
The minister also revealed that applications for military service had surged by more than 20 percent during the first quarter of 2025.
Germany plans to increase its active military personnel from 180,000 to over 200,000 by 2031.
However, in 2023, enlistment had declined by 7 percent, as the Bundeswehr faced difficulties attracting younger recruits, leading some politicians to question the feasibility of the recruitment targets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment