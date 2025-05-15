Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Greenland Technologies Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-05-15 08:01:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • 1Q25 Revenue of 21.7 Million Compared to $22.7 Million in 1Q24
  • Expanded Gross Margin by 580 Basis Points Year Over Year
  • Reduces Operating Expenses by 50% Year Over Year
  • Earnings Per Share Increases 61% Year Over Year

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC ) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its audited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, with earnings per share increasing 61% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies, commented, "Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our operational discipline and the growing impact of our shift toward higher-value products. Despite a modest decline in revenue, we expanded gross margins by 580 basis points and increased our operating income by nearly 150% year-over-year. We believe that these results demonstrate our ability to execute strategically, reduce costs without compromising quality, and deliver strong bottom-line growth. As we continue investing in innovation and efficiency, I am more confident than ever in our trajectory for sustained, long-term value creation for shareholders."

"I'm especially proud of how our team responded to market challenges with agility and precision. We reduced operating expenses by over 50%, improved our cost structure, and maintained our commitment to delivering excellence to our customers. Our strategic transition toward sophisticated, high-margin products in both our electric industrial vehicles and hydraulic transmission systems is already delivering impressive results. We believe this momentum is sustainable over the long-term, and it serves as a clear signal that we are building a more resilient, more profitable, and more innovative company for the future."

"In today's challenging macro environment, we understand that our customers face increasing complexity, including the evolving tariff dynamics. That's why we are strengthening our role as a trusted partner, working closely with our customers, supply chain partners and service network to provide tailored, efficient solutions that help all of us stay competitive. At the same time, we are managing our global inventory and supply chain with discipline and foresight, ensuring that we remain agile, cost-effective, and well-positioned to meet customer demand."

Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Greenland's revenue was approximately $21.68 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of approximately $1.05 million, or 4.6%, as compared to approximately $22.72 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in revenue was primarily the result of a decrease of approximately $0.84 million in the Company's sales volume of transmission products for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuation, our revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased by approximately 4.5% as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The total cost of goods sold decreased by approximately $2.06 million, or 12.1%, to approximately $15.02 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to approximately $17.08 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Gross profit increased by approximately $1.01 million, or 18.0%, to approximately $6.66 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to approximately $5.65 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, Greenland's gross margins were approximately 30.7% and 24.9%, respectively. The increase in gross margins in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to a shift in Greenland's product mix towards higher value and more sophisticated products.

Total operating expenses were $1.85 million, a decrease of 50.2% from $3.72 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower advertising and marketing expenses, shipping fees, general and administrative expenses, and research and development expenses.

Income from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $4.81 million, an increase of 149.6%, as compared to approximately $1.93 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net income was approximately $4.56 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an increase of approximately $0.99 million, as compared to approximately $3.57 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $0.18 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, Greenland had approximately $5.40 million of cash and cash equivalents, representing a decrease of approximately $1.26 million, or 18.86%, as compared to approximately $6.66 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease of cash and cash equivalents was mainly due to an increase in accounts receivables and fixed deposit, as compared to as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, Greenland had approximately $2.14 million of restricted cash, representing an increase of approximately $0.19 million, or 9.78%, as compared to approximately $1.95 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, Greenland had approximately $21.42 million of accounts receivables, an increase of approximately $5.63 million, or 35.63%, as compared to approximately $15.80 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in accounts receivables was due to our slowed-down efforts in receivables collections.

As of March 31, 2025, Greenland had approximately $20.68 million of notes receivables, which Greenland expects to collect within the next twelve months. The decrease was approximately $2.05 million, or 9.04%, as compared to approximately $22.74 million as of December 31, 2024.

Greenland's working capital was approximately $37.29 million as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $35.11 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in working capital of $2.18 million was primarily due to an increase in accounts receivable.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation
 Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC ) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp .

Safe Harbor Statement
 This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, . Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to the success of Greenland's business execution, ability to unlock shareholder value or its ability to grow its business as an integrated company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 202 4

(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)




For the

three months ended

March 31,



2025



2024

Revenues


$

21,677,564



$

22,723,591

Cost of goods sold



15,016,614




17,076,522

Gross profit



6,660,950




5,647,069

Selling expenses

331,809


549,496

General and administrative expenses

1,438,988


2,183,429

Research and development expenses

81,457


987,724

Total operating expenses


$

1,852,254



$

3,720,649

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


$

4,808,696



$

1,926,420

Interest income

141,040


169,213

Interest expense

-


(43,840)

Change in fair value of the warrant liability

209,294


1,035,306

Other income

282,081


296,148

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX


$

5,441,111



$

3,383,247

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)



878,275




(186,001)

NET INCOME


$

4,562,836



$

3,569,248

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

559,053


1,067,045

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION
AND SUBSIDIARIES


$

4,003,783



$

2,502,203

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):



448,096




(908,762)

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Greenland
Technologies Holding Corporation and subsidiaries

412,136


(653,808)

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interest

35,960


(254,954)

Total comprehensive income attributable to Greenland Technologies Holding
Corporation and subsidiaries



4,415,919




1,848,395

Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest



595,013




812,091

WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:



13,594,530


13,594,530

Basic and diluted

0.29


0.18

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




March 31,



December 31,



2025



2024

Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,403,254

$

6,659,142

Restricted cash

2,143,594


1,952,653

Short Term Investment

14,758,761


18,535,354

Notes receivable

20,681,710


22,736,700

Accounts receivable, net

21,424,889


15,796,423

Inventories, net

23,944,050


23,378,090

Due from related parties-current, net

1,237,831


235,497

Advance to suppliers

1,927,020


1,810,157

Prepayments and other current assets

1,946,771


1,542,743

Total Current Assets


$

93,467,880



$

92,646,759









Non-current asset








Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net

12,758,311


13,140,534

Land use rights, net

3,267,997


3,269,999

Intangible assets

66,729


89,959

Deferred tax assets

428,989


426,485

Right-of-use assets

1,540,415


1,624,290

Fixed deposit

6,932,149


4,130,514

Other non-current assets

187,127


247,655

Total non-current assets


$

25,181,717



$

22,929,436

TOTAL ASSETS


$

118,649,597



$

115,576,195


Current Liabilities






Notes payable-bank acceptance notes

$

18,901,153

$

19,366,241

Accounts payable

29,300,324


23,102,944

Taxes payables

1,476,209


1,200,681

Customer deposits

399,088


328,873

Due to related parties

3,831,580


9,037,543

Other current liabilities

1,746,387


3,985,008

Lease liabilities

527,361


516,673

Total current liabilities


$

56,182,102



$

57,537,963









Non-current liabilities








Lease liabilities

1,032,918


1,167,941

Deferred revenue

1,214,050


1,263,180

Warrant liability

2,128,929


2,338,223

Total non-current liabilities


$

4,375,897



$

4,769,344

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

60,557,999



$

62,307,307









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



-


-

Shareholders' equity








Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 13,594,530 and
13,594,530 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31,
2024.

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

27,470,361


27,470,361

Statutory reserves

3,842,331


3,842,331

Retained earnings

36,605,888


32,602,105

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,294,964)


(3,707,100)

Total shareholders' equity


$

64,623,616



$

60,207,697

Non-controlling interest

(6,532,018)


(6,938,809)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

58,091,598



$

53,268,888









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

118,649,597



$

115,576,195

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15052025003732001241ID1109553296

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search