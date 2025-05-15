Greenland Technologies Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results
|
GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 202 4
|
(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)
|
|
|
|
For the
three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
21,677,564
|
|
|
$
|
22,723,591
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
15,016,614
|
|
|
|
17,076,522
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
6,660,950
|
|
|
|
5,647,069
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
331,809
|
|
|
|
549,496
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
1,438,988
|
|
|
|
2,183,429
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
81,457
|
|
|
|
987,724
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
$
|
1,852,254
|
|
|
$
|
3,720,649
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
$
|
4,808,696
|
|
|
$
|
1,926,420
|
Interest income
|
|
|
141,040
|
|
|
|
169,213
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(43,840)
|
Change in fair value of the warrant liability
|
|
|
209,294
|
|
|
|
1,035,306
|
Other income
|
|
|
282,081
|
|
|
|
296,148
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|
|
$
|
5,441,111
|
|
|
$
|
3,383,247
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|
|
|
878,275
|
|
|
|
(186,001)
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
4,562,836
|
|
|
$
|
3,569,248
|
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
|
|
559,053
|
|
|
|
1,067,045
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION
|
|
$
|
4,003,783
|
|
|
$
|
2,502,203
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
|
|
|
448,096
|
|
|
|
(908,762)
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Greenland
|
|
|
412,136
|
|
|
|
(653,808)
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
|
|
|
35,960
|
|
|
|
(254,954)
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to Greenland Technologies Holding
|
|
|
4,415,919
|
|
|
|
1,848,395
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
595,013
|
|
|
|
812,091
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
13,594,530
|
|
|
|
13,594,530
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
|
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
5,403,254
|
|
|
$
|
6,659,142
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
2,143,594
|
|
|
|
1,952,653
|
Short Term Investment
|
|
|
14,758,761
|
|
|
|
18,535,354
|
Notes receivable
|
|
|
20,681,710
|
|
|
|
22,736,700
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
21,424,889
|
|
|
|
15,796,423
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
23,944,050
|
|
|
|
23,378,090
|
Due from related parties-current, net
|
|
|
1,237,831
|
|
|
|
235,497
|
Advance to suppliers
|
|
|
1,927,020
|
|
|
|
1,810,157
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
|
|
1,946,771
|
|
|
|
1,542,743
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
$
|
93,467,880
|
|
|
$
|
92,646,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net
|
|
|
12,758,311
|
|
|
|
13,140,534
|
Land use rights, net
|
|
|
3,267,997
|
|
|
|
3,269,999
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
66,729
|
|
|
|
89,959
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
428,989
|
|
|
|
426,485
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
1,540,415
|
|
|
|
1,624,290
|
Fixed deposit
|
|
|
6,932,149
|
|
|
|
4,130,514
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
187,127
|
|
|
|
247,655
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
$
|
25,181,717
|
|
|
$
|
22,929,436
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
118,649,597
|
|
|
$
|
115,576,195
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable-bank acceptance notes
|
|
$
|
18,901,153
|
|
|
$
|
19,366,241
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
29,300,324
|
|
|
|
23,102,944
|
Taxes payables
|
|
|
1,476,209
|
|
|
|
1,200,681
|
Customer deposits
|
|
|
399,088
|
|
|
|
328,873
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
3,831,580
|
|
|
|
9,037,543
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
1,746,387
|
|
|
|
3,985,008
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
527,361
|
|
|
|
516,673
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
$
|
56,182,102
|
|
|
$
|
57,537,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
1,032,918
|
|
|
|
1,167,941
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,214,050
|
|
|
|
1,263,180
|
Warrant liability
|
|
|
2,128,929
|
|
|
|
2,338,223
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
$
|
4,375,897
|
|
|
$
|
4,769,344
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
$
|
60,557,999
|
|
|
$
|
62,307,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 13,594,530 and
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
27,470,361
|
|
|
|
27,470,361
|
Statutory reserves
|
|
|
3,842,331
|
|
|
|
3,842,331
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
36,605,888
|
|
|
|
32,602,105
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(3,294,964)
|
|
|
|
(3,707,100)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
64,623,616
|
|
|
$
|
60,207,697
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(6,532,018)
|
|
|
|
(6,938,809)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
58,091,598
|
|
|
$
|
53,268,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
118,649,597
|
|
|
$
|
115,576,195
