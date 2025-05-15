403
Trump Urges Apple to Prioritize U.S. Production Over India
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he had a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook, urging him not to expand production in India but instead focus on the United States.
During a visit to Qatar, Trump shared, "I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," adding, "I said to him, Tim you're my friend, I treated you very good. You're coming here with $500 billion, but now you're building all over India." This refers to Apple's recent announcement to invest $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.
Trump told Cook he didn't want the tech giant to build production facilities in India and emphasized that Apple would be increasing its production efforts within the United States.
The president also noted that selling American goods in India is "very difficult" due to the country’s steep tariff barriers, one of the highest in the world. However, he mentioned that India has suggested a "no-tariff" deal in hopes of striking a trade agreement.
Trump’s comments followed earlier statements by Cook, who disclosed that most of Apple's products sold in the U.S. in the near future would be sourced from India and Vietnam, shifting away from China, which is subject to Trump's tariffs. Cook stated, "We do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin." In addition, production of most iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods for the U.S. market will come from Vietnam for now.
