MENAFN - PR Newswire) New App Offers a Step-by-Step Potty Training Solution for Parents with Interactive Content for Kids Featuring Beloved Disney Jr. Characters

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull-Ups®, a trusted brand and leader in potty training solutions, today announced the launch of its new Potty with Pull-Ups® ft. Disney Jr. app. Unlike other potty training apps on the market, targeted to only parents or kids, Potty with Pull-Ups® ft. Disney Jr. offers step-by-step resources for parents and interactive content featuring characters from Disney Jr.'s hit series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" and the upcoming "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" to help keep kids engaged throughout the process.

PULL-UPS® DEBUTS ALL-NEW 'POTTY WITH PULL-UPS® FT. DISNEY JR.' APP DESIGNED FOR BOTH PARENTS AND KIDS

Continue Reading

The Pull-Ups® team utilized more than 35 years of research and expertise in potty training to develop this new resource for families to tackle the biggest challenges throughout this process, including how to motivate a child to potty train. In early testing, 80 percent of app users agreed Potty with Pull-Ups® ft. Disney Jr. will help motivate their child to potty train* (*based on a survey of 131 app users), as kids can now engage with their favorite characters through an assortment of Pull-Ups® products and the new app's interactive Disney Jr. content.

"With the launch of the Potty with Pull-Ups® ft. Disney Jr. app, we're bringing our potty training know-how into the digital world," said Aaron Gretebeck, Kimberly-Clark's North American Vice President of Pull-Ups. "We're excited to give parents and kids a new resource to make the potty training journey a little more manageable - and a lot more fun."

"We look forward to bringing an element of magic and excitement to our youngest fans through this new app," said Liz Shortreed, Senior Vice President of The Americas & Global Softlines at Disney Consumer Products. "By combining the fun and familiarity of beloved Disney Jr. characters with the proven expertise of Pull-Ups®, we're helping turn a sometimes challenging milestone into a moment of joy, confidence, and celebration for both parents and kids alike."

SUPPORT FOR PARENTS: Potty with Pull-Ups® ft. Disney Jr. makes the potty training process feel more manageable through dedicated resources, including:



Potty Training Readiness Quiz: Parents can assess if their child is ready to start potty training with a simple quiz.

Parent Potty Plan : The app breaks down potty training into seven achievable milestones, making progress feel more attainable with small steps. Unlike rigid training programs, milestones are flexible and allow for an individualized pace.

Event Tracker : Parents can log accidents, potty attempts, and successes. A built-in algorithm provides real-time insights on progress and suggests when their child might be ready to take the next step.

Reminders & Notifications : Parents can set custom reminders for potty breaks and to track daily potty training practice. Setback Support : In the event of a setback, the app provides supportive content and allows for breaks when needed.

MOTIVATION FOR KIDS: What sets this app apart from others on the market are our interactive elements for kids to participate in during the potty training process. Kids can unlock a rock band game featuring characters from Disney Jr.'s hit series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" and the upcoming new series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" debuting this summer.



To start, kids can choose Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse as their band leader; the leader will offer encouragement and praise with every potty practice.

As kids reach milestones, they will unlock new instruments and other "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" characters to continue building their band, making progress even more fun. Once all milestones have been achieved, kids can enjoy a special in-app graduation concert with Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse, and the rest of their band, playing a custom version of Disney Jr.'s "Let's Play!" song that celebrates their achievement.

The Potty with Pull-Ups® ft. Disney Jr. app is available now in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store within the United States for free. Parents who download and log into the app can enter for the chance to win a grand prize trip to the Pull-Ups® Passport to Confidence Event at Disneyland Hotel on June 23, 2025. This event will celebrate Big Kid confidence with special Disney character appearances, exciting activations, fun and games for families, and more. Enter for a chance to win Pull-Ups® prizes from May 15 through May 21, 2025, by visiting @pullups Instagram; winners will be drawn May 22, 2025. Please visit Pull-Ups for giveaway rules and more information.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB ) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the seventh year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website .

MEDIA CONTACTS

ALISON BROD MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

PULL-UPS CONTACTS

Kimberly-Clark Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Huggies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED