BJP Leader, Global Strategist Urge Firm Stand Against Turkey Over Terror Links
Speaking to IANS, Haryana Minister and BJP leader Ranbir Singh Gangwa emphasised the need to take a firm stand against nations that back terrorism.
“Any country that supports and promotes terrorism should be boycotted. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already declared that this is a 'New India' - there is no place for terrorism here. Therefore, countries supporting such activities will not be welcomed for bilateral relations,” he told IANS.
The controversy erupted after 26 people mainly tourists were killed in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22 in a terrorist attack allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan-backed groups.
In response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting and destroying nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
Following the operation, both Turkey and Azerbaijan publicly criticised India's actions, calling for restraint and diplomacy. Azerbaijan also issued a formal statement condemning the strikes and expressing concern over potential civilian casualties.
Global Strategist Robinder Sachdev supported the idea of halting trade and tourism ties with Turkey, pointing to its growing military and diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan.
“Turkey has long supplied drones to Pakistan, which have been now used in war against India. More troubling, however, is Turkey's consistent diplomatic stance supporting Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. It is time to reconsider our engagement with such countries,” he said.
Sachdev also urged Indian travellers to avoid visiting Turkey, recommending alternate destinations.
“Instead of going to Turkey, tourists should consider Greece or Armenia. India has strong relations with these countries. This is a good opportunity to shift preferences and support our allies,” he added.
Data from the Azerbaijan Tourism Board shows that 243,589 Indian tourists visited the country in 2024. The board projects an 11 per cent annual growth in Indian tourist arrivals over the next decade. Turkey, meanwhile, recorded 330,000 Indian visitors in 2024, up from 119,503 in 2014, according to its Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Indian tourists contribute significantly to Turkey's economy, spending an estimated $1,200 to $1,500 per person. In 2023, the total estimated spending by Indian tourists in Turkey was around $350–400 million (approximately Rs 3,000 crore).
Amid calls for boycotting Turkish goods, data reveals trade with Turkey has declined to 63 per cent from FY22-23 levels.
Tourism is a key pillar of Turkey's economy, accounting for nearly 12 per cent of its GDP and 10 per cent of total employment. With India being one of the fastest-growing source markets, the call for a boycott could have serious implications for the Turkish tourism sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment