BJP Leader, Global Strategist Urge Firm Stand Against Turkey Over Terror Links

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Amid rising diplomatic tensions, prominent Indians have called for a boycott of trade and tourism with Turkey, accusing the country of supporting terrorism. The demand comes in the wake of Turkey and Azerbaijan expressing support for Pakistan following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Speaking to IANS, Haryana Minister and BJP leader Ranbir Singh Gangwa emphasised the need to take a firm stand against nations that back terrorism.

“Any country that supports and promotes terrorism should be boycotted. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already declared that this is a 'New India' - there is no place for terrorism here. Therefore, countries supporting such activities will not be welcomed for bilateral relations,” he told IANS.

The controversy erupted after 26 people mainly tourists were killed in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22 in a terrorist attack allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan-backed groups.

In response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting and destroying nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Following the operation, both Turkey and Azerbaijan publicly criticised India's actions, calling for restraint and diplomacy. Azerbaijan also issued a formal statement condemning the strikes and expressing concern over potential civilian casualties.

Global Strategist Robinder Sachdev supported the idea of halting trade and tourism ties with Turkey, pointing to its growing military and diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan.

“Turkey has long supplied drones to Pakistan, which have been now used in war against India. More troubling, however, is Turkey's consistent diplomatic stance supporting Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. It is time to reconsider our engagement with such countries,” he said.

Sachdev also urged Indian travellers to avoid visiting Turkey, recommending alternate destinations.

“Instead of going to Turkey, tourists should consider Greece or Armenia. India has strong relations with these countries. This is a good opportunity to shift preferences and support our allies,” he added.

Data from the Azerbaijan Tourism Board shows that 243,589 Indian tourists visited the country in 2024. The board projects an 11 per cent annual growth in Indian tourist arrivals over the next decade. Turkey, meanwhile, recorded 330,000 Indian visitors in 2024, up from 119,503 in 2014, according to its Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Indian tourists contribute significantly to Turkey's economy, spending an estimated $1,200 to $1,500 per person. In 2023, the total estimated spending by Indian tourists in Turkey was around $350–400 million (approximately Rs 3,000 crore).

Amid calls for boycotting Turkish goods, data reveals trade with Turkey has declined to 63 per cent from FY22-23 levels.

Tourism is a key pillar of Turkey's economy, accounting for nearly 12 per cent of its GDP and 10 per cent of total employment. With India being one of the fastest-growing source markets, the call for a boycott could have serious implications for the Turkish tourism sector.