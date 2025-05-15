403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran proposes ‘joint nuclear venture’ with US
(MENAFN) Iran has proposed the establishment of a joint nuclear enrichment initiative involving Arab nations and US investment, according to a report by The New York Times on Tuesday, citing four Iranian officials familiar with the discussions. The plan, which was allegedly presented by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting with American envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman on Sunday, is seen as an alternative to US President Donald Trump’s demand for Iran to completely dismantle its nuclear infrastructure.
However, a spokesperson for Witkoff, Eddie Vasquez, denied the report, stating that a joint venture was never discussed or considered. The US and Iran have had no formal diplomatic relations since 1980.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced this week that calls for the total shutdown of the country’s nuclear program are “unacceptable.” Foreign Minister Araghchi emphasized that uranium enrichment must continue without compromise.
Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 nuclear deal, accusing Iran of violating it in secret, remains a point of contention. While Tehran denies the accusations, it has since expanded its uranium enrichment activities and increased its enriched uranium stockpile.
Despite progress in the Omani-mediated talks, tensions persist between the US and Iran, aggravated by ongoing disputes over the war in Gaza and attacks on international shipping, as well as assaults on Israel by Yemen's Houthis. On his Middle East tour on Tuesday, Trump described Iran as the "most destructive force" in the region, stressing that the country must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.
However, a spokesperson for Witkoff, Eddie Vasquez, denied the report, stating that a joint venture was never discussed or considered. The US and Iran have had no formal diplomatic relations since 1980.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced this week that calls for the total shutdown of the country’s nuclear program are “unacceptable.” Foreign Minister Araghchi emphasized that uranium enrichment must continue without compromise.
Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 nuclear deal, accusing Iran of violating it in secret, remains a point of contention. While Tehran denies the accusations, it has since expanded its uranium enrichment activities and increased its enriched uranium stockpile.
Despite progress in the Omani-mediated talks, tensions persist between the US and Iran, aggravated by ongoing disputes over the war in Gaza and attacks on international shipping, as well as assaults on Israel by Yemen's Houthis. On his Middle East tour on Tuesday, Trump described Iran as the "most destructive force" in the region, stressing that the country must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment