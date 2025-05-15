403
Moscow accuses Zelensky of publicly threatening Victory Day terrorist assault
(MENAFN) Russian officials have accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of openly threatening a terrorist attack on Moscow’s Victory Day parade scheduled for May 9. The allegation was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, following Zelensky’s recent comments about pressuring Russia "towards diplomacy" by targeting its "pressure points."
Zelensky’s remarks came after Moscow declared a three-day unilateral ceasefire to coincide with Victory Day, which marks the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany. Ukraine rejected the gesture, calling for a full 30-day ceasefire instead.
“They’re now concerned their parade might be at risk—and rightly so,” Zelensky said, referencing the celebration in Red Square. He argued that Russia should be more concerned with ending the war.
Zakharova responded on social media, accusing Kiev of plotting attacks under the guise of diplomacy. She likened Zelensky’s statements to those made by terrorists, stating that “boasting about such plans is exactly what terrorists do.”
Kiev has claimed that Russia’s ceasefire proposal is insincere and intended to secure a battlefield pause during the holiday. Ukrainian nationalist groups, some of which collaborated with Nazi Germany during WWII, are officially honored in Ukraine, and people celebrating the Soviet victory on May 9 instead of the Western-aligned May 8 date have faced persecution.
There has been open discussion in Ukrainian media about the possibility of striking Red Square during the parade. Ukrainian MP Roman Kostenko, secretary of the country’s parliamentary Defense Committee, stated that Ukraine has the capability to carry out such an attack and that executing it "would not be difficult."
Kostenko previously suggested that even if peace is achieved, Ukraine should conduct a long-term campaign of assassinations against Russian officials.
