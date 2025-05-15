BJP Calls Cong ‘Copycat’ Over Launch Of Events To Honour Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) A fresh political row erupted on Thursday as BJP leaders accused the Congress party of 'copying' it and launching its nationwide 'Jai Hind Sabhas' to honour the Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the 26 victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

BJP leaders, including Praveen Khandelwal and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, labelled the Congress a "copycat," accusing the party of imitating the BJP's ongoing 'Tiranga Yatra.'

The BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra,' launched on May 14, celebrates the success of 'Operation Sindoor,' a military operation conducted in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The Yatra is currently being carried out across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha, and will continue until May 23.

The controversy comes days after the Congress launched its 'Jai Hind Yatra' on May 9 at its state headquarters across the country to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers during 'Operation Sindoor' and commemorate the civilians killed in the Pahalgam attack.

Now the Congress has announced a series of 'Jai Hind Sabhas' from May 20 to May 30, aimed at saluting the armed forces and raising concerns over national security.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, BJP leader and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Praveen Khandelwal said,“Congress is a copycat. If they genuinely wanted to honour the armed forces, they should have announced their Yatra earlier. First, they speak ambiguously about Turkey and Azerbaijan, then suddenly launch a patriotic march. The contradiction exposes the true character of the party.”

Delhi BJP leader and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also mocked the Congress' timing.

“Earlier, they spoke about Pakistan, China, and were even accused of taking money from foreign interests. But now it seems they're receiving 'patriotism shots.' I congratulate them - perhaps they've finally realised that the country has changed. People now recognise enemies, demand accountability, and value national pride.”

Adding to the criticism, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said,“The same party that never truly respected the Constitution's architect now speaks of constitutional values. It's ironic. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Constitution is not just respected - it is safeguarded in the truest sense.”

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal posted on X,“The Indian National Congress will hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' across India to salute the supreme valour of our Armed Forces. We will also raise critical questions about recent security lapses, the government's handling of national threats, and the questionable involvement of foreign actors like the US in India's internal security matters.”

The 'Jai Hind Sabhas' will be held in cities including Delhi, Pune, Shimla, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Guwahati, featuring participation from Army veterans, Congress leaders, and members of the public.