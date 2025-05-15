Confusion Over Sacking Vijay Shah Is Surprising, Says Uma Bharti
In a series of posts on social media platform X, the firebrand Hindutva leader said the BJP should have acted swiftly to uphold the party's dignity by removing Shah from his ministerial post.
"Either we should sack Minister Vijay Shah, who is like my dear brother, or he should resign. His uncivilized statement is embarrassing all of us. The confusion in sacking him is surprising," Bharti wrote.
She further urged the BJP to act in accordance with the values promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Regardless of what the Congress says, which has repeatedly failed the tests of morality and patriotism, we must remember the advice of our Prime Minister," she said.
Bharti also praised PM Modi's strong stance on national security, referring to the recent military action. "The world is astonished by the courage and patience shown by PM Modi -- from the Pahalgam incident to 'Operation Sindoor'. The entire nation stands with him," she wrote.
In sharp contrast to the silence maintained by much of the BJP leadership, Bharti is so far the only senior leader from the party to openly condemn Shah's remarks and call for accountability after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the police to register an FIR against him.
Vijay Shah, the state's Tribal Affairs Minister, stirred controversy after making objectionable comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, attempting to portray her as a "sister of terrorists."
Colonel Qureshi gained national attention for conducting joint press briefings with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on 'Operation Sindoor' -- a recent military offensive targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment