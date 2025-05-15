403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Albanian Premier Vows EU Membership by 2030
(MENAFN) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has reaffirmed his country's ambition to join the European Union by 2030. In a speech following his Socialist Party's sweeping win in the May 11 parliamentary elections, Rama outlined his goal to finalize EU membership talks by 2027, aiming for full membership within the next five years.
Rama also highlighted plans to make significant investments in Albania's tourism sector and emphasized that his party's victory represents a mandate for revitalizing the nation's military industry and advancing its agro-food sector.
Unofficial results from the Albanian Central Election Commission (KQZ) show the Socialist Party (PS) claimed 52.15% of the vote in the recent elections. The main opposition party, the Democratic Party (PD), led by former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, garnered 34.26%.
Other parties received the following: the Albania Is Happening Initiative, 3.51%; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), 3.38%; the Opportunity Party, 3.06%; the Joint Movement Party, 1.44%; and the Euro-Atlantic Coalition, 1.38%.
With these results, the PS secured 83 seats in the 140-member parliament, while the PD won 50 seats. The PSD, Opportunity Party, Joint Movement Party, and Albania Is Happening Initiative each claimed a small number of seats. Voter turnout was low, with only 42.21% of the 3.7 million registered voters participating.
This election marked Albania’s 11th general election since the fall of the communist regime in 1991. Rama, who has served as prime minister for three consecutive terms, will continue his leadership with a clear mandate for future reforms.
Rama also highlighted plans to make significant investments in Albania's tourism sector and emphasized that his party's victory represents a mandate for revitalizing the nation's military industry and advancing its agro-food sector.
Unofficial results from the Albanian Central Election Commission (KQZ) show the Socialist Party (PS) claimed 52.15% of the vote in the recent elections. The main opposition party, the Democratic Party (PD), led by former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, garnered 34.26%.
Other parties received the following: the Albania Is Happening Initiative, 3.51%; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), 3.38%; the Opportunity Party, 3.06%; the Joint Movement Party, 1.44%; and the Euro-Atlantic Coalition, 1.38%.
With these results, the PS secured 83 seats in the 140-member parliament, while the PD won 50 seats. The PSD, Opportunity Party, Joint Movement Party, and Albania Is Happening Initiative each claimed a small number of seats. Voter turnout was low, with only 42.21% of the 3.7 million registered voters participating.
This election marked Albania’s 11th general election since the fall of the communist regime in 1991. Rama, who has served as prime minister for three consecutive terms, will continue his leadership with a clear mandate for future reforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment