Kremlin Confirms Putin Will Not Participate in Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has ruled out the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin attending this week’s peace talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul.
Peskov dismissed any suggestion of a presidential visit, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that he might go to Türkiye on Friday “if something happened.” The direct negotiations are scheduled to resume later Thursday.
Last week, Putin proposed reviving the peace talks that Kiev had suspended in 2022. Washington had called for these talks, viewing them as a necessary step toward mediating a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
The previous round of talks in 2022 had led to a draft treaty offering Ukraine security guarantees in return for neutrality and restrictions on its military. However, Kiev rejected the deal in favor of continuing the war, with strong Western support.
In response to Putin’s proposal, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would personally fly to Türkiye and urged Putin to do the same. Trump remarked on Thursday that Putin had no reason to attend, as he himself had not committed to visiting.
Moscow has reiterated that its main goals for the Istanbul talks remain unchanged since 2022, stressing that sustainable peace can only be achieved by addressing the root causes of the conflict, including Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO and Kiev's treatment of ethnic Russians.
