UK Industrial Production Falls in March 2025
(MENAFN) UK industrial production decreased by 0.7 percent month-over-month in March 2025, a sharper drop than anticipated, as per the latest official data released on Thursday.
Market analysts had predicted a smaller decline of 0.6 percent for March.
In the first quarter of 2025, total production output grew by 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.
Year-on-year, industrial output fell by 0.7 percent in March, a slightly smaller contraction than the 0.9 percent decline predicted by the market.
In the first quarter of 2025, total production output grew by 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.
Year-on-year, industrial output fell by 0.7 percent in March, a slightly smaller contraction than the 0.9 percent decline predicted by the market.
