Japan Objects to China’s Unilateral Development in East China Sea
(MENAFN) Japan formally objected to China's "unilateral development" efforts in the East China Sea on Wednesday, calling the move concerning given the unresolved boundaries in the region.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment, stating, "It is extremely regrettable that China is advancing a unilateral development in the East China Sea, while the Exclusive Economic Zone and the continental shelf in the East China Sea have not yet been delimited."
Tokyo has reportedly confirmed that China has begun constructing a new facility "on the west side of the geographical equidistance line between Japan and China in the East China Sea."
Masaaki Kanai, Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, delivered a "strong protest" to Shi Yong, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, and "strongly" urged China “for an early resumption of negotiations on the implementation of the 'June 2008 Agreement.'"
Under that agreement, both countries had agreed to jointly explore and develop natural resources, including oil and gas, in the contested area.
