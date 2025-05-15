Fake Tea Factory Busted In Peshawar, 1,500 Kg Of Harmful Product Seized
According to the spokesperson, the counterfeit tea was being produced using chickpea husks, chemical dyes, and used cooking oil, posing serious health risks. The product was being distributed to suburban areas of Peshawar.
Also Read: Severe Heatwave Alert: KP Temperatures May Soar to 47°C
The factory was sealed, and the tea was confiscated by the food safety team. Legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated against the factory owners.
Reacting to the raid, Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru vowed strict action against those endangering public health, stating that such "enemies of humanity" deserve no leniency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment