Fake Tea Factory Busted In Peshawar, 1,500 Kg Of Harmful Product Seized

2025-05-15 05:07:13
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority uncovered a fake tea manufacturing unit operating inside a house on Phandu Road in Peshawar, seizing 1,500 kilograms of substandard and adulterated tea during a raid conducted on a tip-off.

According to the spokesperson, the counterfeit tea was being produced using chickpea husks, chemical dyes, and used cooking oil, posing serious health risks. The product was being distributed to suburban areas of Peshawar.

The factory was sealed, and the tea was confiscated by the food safety team. Legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated against the factory owners.

Reacting to the raid, Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru vowed strict action against those endangering public health, stating that such "enemies of humanity" deserve no leniency.

