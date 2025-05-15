Azerbaijan Highlights Digital Economy Progress At Dubai Fintech Summit 2025
Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, participated in the Dubai FinTech Summit 2025 held in Dubai, Azernews reports.
According to 4SIM, Jafarov spoke at the panel session titled “Companies, Financial Systems and the General Economy: Transformation of Global Digital Innovation Systems,” where he shared insights on Azerbaijan's advancements in the digital economy, the country's innovation initiatives, and the integration of financial technologies.
The Dubai FinTech Summit 2025, organized by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is a globally recognized event that convenes policymakers, innovators, and leaders to shape the future of financial technologies. The summit focuses on enabling more inclusive and accessible financial services through digital transformation.
This year's event brought together more than 8,000 participants from over 100 countries, including 300 speakers and over 1,000 investors, reflecting its growing importance on the global FinTech stage.
