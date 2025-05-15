403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
African National Congress wants investigation into ‘shameful’ Israel visit
(MENAFN) South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has called for an urgent parliamentary investigation into what it labeled a “disgraceful” and “constitutionally reckless” visit to Israel by members of the opposition parties — the Democratic Alliance (DA), Patriotic Alliance (PA), and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).
During a heated session in the National Assembly on Tuesday, ANC MP Fasiha Hassan condemned the trip, calling it a betrayal of South Africa’s constitutional principles and long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people. Addressing the lawmakers involved, she declared, “shame on you.”
The visit took place amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which has reportedly resulted in more than 60,000 Palestinian deaths and the displacement of millions. Hassan questioned the purpose of the trip, saying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is already well-documented and beyond dispute.
Drawing a historical comparison, Hassan likened the visit to apartheid-era propaganda missions, where the former National Party attempted to whitewash human rights abuses through staged international delegations. She accused the current group of MPs of using similar tactics under the guise of diplomacy to justify acts of violence.
The controversy is heightened by the timing of the trip, as South Africa is currently leading a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has acknowledged that the accusations are plausible. Hassan claimed the delegation’s real aim was to legitimize human rights violations, not seek truth.
At least ten MPs reportedly participated in the visit, which was organized by the South African Friends of Israel. Their agenda included a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
The DA’s delegation included prominent figures such as international relations spokesperson Emma Powell, justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach, and Social Development Committee chairperson Bridget Masango. Ashley Sauls and Milicent Mathopa represented the PA, while the ACDP sent Chief Whip Steve Swart and former MP Marie Sukers.
Critics, including the ANC, stressed that the visit had no official sanction from Parliament or the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).
DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp had earlier told IOL that the trip was made in the MPs’ personal capacity and not as an official party delegation. The PA also defended its representatives, stating their political positions were clear when they joined the Government of National Unity (GNU) and that the trip had not been hidden.
During a heated session in the National Assembly on Tuesday, ANC MP Fasiha Hassan condemned the trip, calling it a betrayal of South Africa’s constitutional principles and long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people. Addressing the lawmakers involved, she declared, “shame on you.”
The visit took place amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which has reportedly resulted in more than 60,000 Palestinian deaths and the displacement of millions. Hassan questioned the purpose of the trip, saying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is already well-documented and beyond dispute.
Drawing a historical comparison, Hassan likened the visit to apartheid-era propaganda missions, where the former National Party attempted to whitewash human rights abuses through staged international delegations. She accused the current group of MPs of using similar tactics under the guise of diplomacy to justify acts of violence.
The controversy is heightened by the timing of the trip, as South Africa is currently leading a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has acknowledged that the accusations are plausible. Hassan claimed the delegation’s real aim was to legitimize human rights violations, not seek truth.
At least ten MPs reportedly participated in the visit, which was organized by the South African Friends of Israel. Their agenda included a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
The DA’s delegation included prominent figures such as international relations spokesperson Emma Powell, justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach, and Social Development Committee chairperson Bridget Masango. Ashley Sauls and Milicent Mathopa represented the PA, while the ACDP sent Chief Whip Steve Swart and former MP Marie Sukers.
Critics, including the ANC, stressed that the visit had no official sanction from Parliament or the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).
DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp had earlier told IOL that the trip was made in the MPs’ personal capacity and not as an official party delegation. The PA also defended its representatives, stating their political positions were clear when they joined the Government of National Unity (GNU) and that the trip had not been hidden.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment