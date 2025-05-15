403
Albanian Premier Confirms EU Membership Goal
(MENAFN) Albanian Premier Edi Rama has once again emphasized the country's ambition to join the European Union by 2030.
He expressed his gratitude to voters who supported his Socialist Party (PS) during the May 11 parliamentary elections, which resulted in a decisive win for the party.
Rama outlined the government's intention to finalize the EU membership negotiations by 2027, aiming for full membership by 2030.
In addition to the EU accession goals, Rama highlighted plans for significant investments in Albania's tourism sector in the coming years.
He also stressed that his party's electoral success serves as a mandate to revitalize Albania's military industry and expand the nation's agro-food sector, ensuring economic progress and growth in these key areas.
According to the preliminary results released by the Albanian Central Election Commission (KQZ), the PS secured 52.15 percent of the vote in the May 11 election.
In contrast, the main opposition party, the Democratic Party (PD), led by former Premier Sali Berisha, garnered 34.26 percent.
Other smaller parties and coalitions such as the Albania Is Happening Initiative, Social Democratic Party (PSD), Opportunity Party, Joint Movement Party, and the Euro-Atlantic Coalition received varying levels of support, ranging from 1.38 percent to 3.51 percent.
As per the election commission's data, the PS emerged victorious with 83 seats out of the 140 in parliament, while the PD secured 50 seats.
The PSD earned three seats, the Opportunity Party obtained two, and both the Joint Movement Party and the Albania Is Happening Initiative each gained one seat.
The voter turnout for the election was relatively low, with only 42.21 percent of the over 3.7 million registered voters casting their ballots.
