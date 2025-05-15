Anbio Biotechnology To Showcase Global Diagnostic Innovations At Three Major May Exhibitions

- Accelerating Expansion Across Human and Veterinary Health Through Innovation and Strategic Collaboration

BRUSSELS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio Biotechnology, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) technologies, is pleased to announce its participation in three major international exhibitions this May: EuroMedLab 2025 in Brussels, AVA Conference 2025 in Sydney, and the 47th ACMTT 2025 in Bangkok. These events reflect Anbio's strategic commitment to expanding its global footprint across human and animal healthcare, building new partnerships, and sharing its vision for accessible, high-performance diagnostics.

As healthcare systems around the world seek faster, more accurate, and decentralized testing solutions, Anbio is well-positioned to meet this demand through a diversified portfolio and expanding global network.

"These exhibitions are not just product showcases-they represent Anbio's mission to reshape diagnostics through collaboration, innovation, and accessibility," said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio Biotechnology. "We look forward to connecting with partners and professionals who share our vision of smarter, more inclusive healthcare."

At all three exhibitions, Anbio will feature its comprehensive diagnostic portfolio designed to meet the needs of both clinical and veterinary professionals. Key solutions include:



Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) Systems: Supports 90 test items, offering rapid and quantitative detection across a broad range of clinical areas-including cardiac markers, hormones, infectious diseases, inflammation, tumor markers and others.

Dry Chemistry Analyzers: Compact and user-friendly systems designed for essential biochemical testing at the point of care. Utilizing independent test strip-based reagents, offers a simpler, maintenance-free testing experience-ideal for decentralized settings such as community clinics, mobile units, and veterinary practices.

Rapid Test Kits: Lateral flow and immunoassay-based kits for on-site diagnostics。

Molecular Diagnostic System: Offers a versatile molecular diagnostics portfolio, including LAMP-based Rapid Mdx System, and real-time RT-PCR reagents. With room temperature-stable reagents and streamlined protocols, these solutions enable faster, more accessible nucleic acid detection. Veterinary Diagnostics Suite: Provides a comprehensive diagnostic solution for veterinarians, integrating immunoassays, biochemical testing, and molecular diagnostics. This all-in-one approach supports accurate, efficient, and on-site decision-making for a wide range of companion animal health needs.

These innovations are built on a shared foundation of accuracy, speed, and usability, enabling deployment in hospitals, labs, mobile units, veterinary clinics, and remote field settings.

Global Vision, Local Action

With product registrations in over 100 countries and a growing network of international partners, Anbio continues to pursue a global strategy of innovation, collaboration, and commercialization. Its participation in EuroMedLab, AVA, and ACMTT underscores a commitment to engaging with local markets while driving global standards.

As part of this initiative, Anbio is actively seeking distribution partners, research collaborators, and strategic investors to expand diagnostic access and co-develop market-specific solutions.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is a globally oriented IVD company focused on empowering healthcare professionals through innovative diagnostic solutions. Its portfolio spans immunofluorescence, dry chemistry, chemiluminescence, molecular diagnostics, and rapid testing. With strong R&D capabilities and a presence in over 100 countries, Anbio is dedicated to building a healthier world through diagnostics that are fast, accurate, and accessible to all.

For more information about the Anbio Biotechnology, follow us on social media for the latest news and updates.

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology

