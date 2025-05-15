403
U.S. Approves Possible Missile Deal with Turkey
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of State has granted authorization for a possible transfer of missile systems and associated components to Turkey, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Wednesday.
The projected value of the transaction is approximately USD304.1 million.
The package includes AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), valued at around USD225 million, along with AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles, which are estimated to cost USD79.1 million.
According to the Pentagon, "This proposed sale will provide Türkiye with a critical air defense capability to assist in defending its homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there."
This highlights the strategic importance of the sale in strengthening Turkey’s defense systems and supporting American forces based in the region.
RTX Corporation, headquartered in Arizona, has been named as the primary contractor responsible for fulfilling the agreement.
Additionally, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency issued the formal certification required by law to inform Congress about the prospective sale, completing the notification process on Wednesday.
