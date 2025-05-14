Nauticus Robotics Reports Strong Start To 2025

Revenue Momentum Builds; Strategic Acquisition Positions Company for Accelerated Growth

HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. ("Nauticus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KITT ), a trailblazer in subsea robotics and intelligent automation, today announced its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

President and CEO John Gibson commented, "Our offshore season launched in Q1 with solid momentum and continues to gain strength into the second quarter. With the successful integration of SeaTrepid, the combined business is on pace to exceed Nauticus's full-year 2024 revenue during the first half of 2025."

Strategic Acquisition Fuels Innovation and Scale

On March 20, 2025, Nauticus completed the strategic acquisition of SeaTrepid International LLC ("SeaTrepid"), a seasoned provider of subsea robotic services. This milestone transaction enhances the Company's operational capabilities and accelerates the deployment of Nauticus's autonomy software, ToolKITT, across SeaTrepid's active ROV fleet.

This powerful integration brings together cutting-edge robotics with intelligent automation, enabling seamless underwater collaboration between ROVs and Aquanaut vehicles. This breakthrough positions Nauticus to deliver industry-first efficiencies and unlock new commercial opportunities in the offshore services market.

The $14.4 million transaction included the acquisition of substantially all assets and select liabilities of SeaTrepid.

Operational Milestones and Project Success

Nauticus launched the 2025 Gulf Coast offshore season with significant activity:



One ROV began a contract with a drill ship, expected to remain active through the summer.

A second ROV successfully completed a project in the Northeast and is now operational off the Gulf Coast, conducting detailed subsea inspections. Two Aquanaut® vehicles progressed through rigorous readiness testing; one is fully prepared for deployment, while the other is undergoing final validation.

Advancing Next-Generation Technology

Nauticus's Software team achieved notable progress this quarter, developing and finalizing new capabilities for Aquanaut and preparing a commercial-ready release of software for work-class ROVs.

Simultaneously, the Electric Manipulator team continued advancing purpose-built electric manipulators designed for seamless integration with both Aquanaut vehicles and ROVs – ushering in a new era of versatile, high-performance subsea tools.

Customer Demand and Outlook

Market response to Nauticus's expanded service offerings has been overwhelmingly positive. Long-standing customers are engaging with the Company's new operational model, exploring innovative ways to partner and deploy the latest robotic technologies. The sales team is seeing a meaningful shift in customer mindset, signaling increased openness to autonomous solutions.

With strong demand, innovative products, and a growing platform, Nauticus is well-positioned for a standout 2025. "We are committed to improving our value," Gibson said. "The foundation we've laid is strong, and the opportunities ahead are truly exciting."

Financial Highlights

Revenue: Nauticus reported first-quarter revenue of $0.2 million, compared to $0.5 million for the prior-year period and $0.5 million for the prior quarter.

Operating Expenses: Total expenses during the first quarter were $6.0 million, a $0.02 million increase from the prior-year period and a $0.4 million decrease from Q4 2024.

Adjusted Net Loss: Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of $6.6 million for the first quarter, compared to an adjusted net loss of $6.4 million for the same period in 2024 and an adjusted net loss of $6.9 million for the prior quarter. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure which excludes the impact of certain items, as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Net Loss: For the first quarter, Nauticus recorded a net loss of $7.6 million, or basic loss per share of $0.28. This compares with a net loss of $72.8 million from the same period in 2024, and a net loss of $84.5 million in the prior quarter.

G&A Cost: Nauticus reported G&A first-quarter costs of $4.3 million, which is an increase of $0.9 million compared to the same period in 2024 and a $0.4 million increase from the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.1 million, compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

In Q1 2025, the Company conducted At The Market offerings, in which it issued and sold almost 7.5 million shares for net proceeds of $19.4 million.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of ocean robots, cloud software and services delivered to the ocean industry. Our portfolio includes fully autonomous underwater vehicles ("AUVs"), robotic manipulators, an open robotic operating system, and related consulting and prototype services with a strong alignment to offshore energy and national security interests. Our technology solutions enable autonomous operations for both the commercial and defense sectors. To effectively enter markets dominated by legacy solutions, we have developed innovative and value-driven technologies. Our flagship autonomous fully electric vehicle, Aquanaut, provides advantages over conventionally tethered Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and untethered AUVs. Aquanaut represents the next generation of subsea robotics integrating eight independent thrusters to precisely propel and position a hull design to maximize efficiency and speed high-resolution data collection, and autonomous fully electric manipulation comparable to traditional ROV operations. ToolKITT is a sophisticated software platform that governs our suite of robotic products. It enables robots to perceive their environment, navigate in three dimensions, make autonomous decisions, and execute tasks with minimal human intervention. ToolKITT has been deployed on third party commercial ROVs and competing robotic platforms, enhancing our ability to offer advanced inspection and intervention services. This software also plays a critical role in next-generation inspection services, a key industry need for ensuring the integrity of subsea pipelines and offshore infrastructure. The Olympic Arm is a fully electric subsea manipulator designed for complex intervention tasks on both work-class ROVs and Aquanaut. Its patented electric actuators replace traditional hydraulic systems. The strategic acquisition of SeaTrepid International LLC intends to integrate Nauticus AI-driven autonomy software, ToolKITT, into SeaTrepid's existing remotely operated vehicle (ROV) fleet. The combination will showcase unprecedented advancements in power efficiency and operational performance across the industry. The ability of ROVs and Aquanaut to seamlessly communicate at depth unlocks new service opportunities, enabling two autonomous systems to collaborate in delivering cutting-edge underwater solutions.

