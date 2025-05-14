Tigray People's Liberation Front Banned In Ethiopia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Addis Ababa: The National Election Board of Ethiopia announced today that it has banned the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) from engaging in any political activities due to its failure to uphold its legal obligations.

In a statement posted on its official account on Platform X, the board stated that the party has been officially deregistered. Although the TPLF has shifted to the opposition, it still governs the Tigray region. The board cited various failures on the part of the TPLF.

However, it noted that the party may apply for re-registration ahead of the elections scheduled for June 2026.

It is worth noting that the party dominated political life in Tigray for three decades, during which it had frequent disputes with the federal government in Addis Ababa, particularly over its demand for independence for the northern region.