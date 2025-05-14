403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zain Eager To Implement Amir's Directives To Turn Kuwait Into Regional Hub For Digital Economy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Zain Vice Chairman and Group CEO Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi affirmed his company's commitment to put in place His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's directives to turn Kuwait into a regional hub for digital economy.
"We are committed to implementing the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to advance Kuwait's transformation into a regional hub for the digital economy and create an attractive environment for investment led by the private sector," Al-Kharafi said during his reception of an official delegation from Hong Kong and China.
"This visit aligns with that wise vision, as Kuwait and Hong Kong enjoy longstanding friendly relations."
Al-Kharafi welcomed the delegation, adding: "The two regions collaborate across various investment, trade, and economic fields at both governmental and private sector levels. This visit presents an opportunity to expand those horizons."
"Hong Kong has long been recognized as one of the world's most important international financial centers. Thanks to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and favorable business environment, it stands as an ideal business hub. Moreover, it is a leader in innovation and among the top global centers for asset and cross-border wealth management."
Al-Kharafi unveiled that their discussions with the delegation explored ways to expand digital transformation initiatives, enhance telecom infrastructure, drive business growth, and explore opportunities for collaboration in 5G networks, the Internet of Things, and potential strategic partnerships.
"We also explored cutting-edge applications in ICT, digital innovation, and emerging technologies, and their impact on supporting digital economies. Hong Kong is one of the world's most service-oriented economies and is deeply involved in R&D, particularly in AI," he stated.
The Hong Kong and China's delegation was headed by Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China John Lee Ka-chiu and included the Deputy Financial Secretary, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, the Commissioner for the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Director-General of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai.
It also included prominent business leaders, including the Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, CEO of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, Chairwoman of the Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong), Vice Chairperson of Bank of Communications (Hong Kong), Managing Partner and Head of Capital Markets at Gaw Capital, and senior executives from Bank of China (Hong Kong) and various leading technology, financial, and consulting firms.
The high-level delegation's visit to Kuwait included meetings with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, and other senior government officials.
Also in attendance today's meeting were Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, Advisor in the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister; Dr. Peter Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council; Nawaf Al-Gharabally, CEO of Zain Kuwait; and senior officials from both sides. (end)
fh
"We are committed to implementing the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to advance Kuwait's transformation into a regional hub for the digital economy and create an attractive environment for investment led by the private sector," Al-Kharafi said during his reception of an official delegation from Hong Kong and China.
"This visit aligns with that wise vision, as Kuwait and Hong Kong enjoy longstanding friendly relations."
Al-Kharafi welcomed the delegation, adding: "The two regions collaborate across various investment, trade, and economic fields at both governmental and private sector levels. This visit presents an opportunity to expand those horizons."
"Hong Kong has long been recognized as one of the world's most important international financial centers. Thanks to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and favorable business environment, it stands as an ideal business hub. Moreover, it is a leader in innovation and among the top global centers for asset and cross-border wealth management."
Al-Kharafi unveiled that their discussions with the delegation explored ways to expand digital transformation initiatives, enhance telecom infrastructure, drive business growth, and explore opportunities for collaboration in 5G networks, the Internet of Things, and potential strategic partnerships.
"We also explored cutting-edge applications in ICT, digital innovation, and emerging technologies, and their impact on supporting digital economies. Hong Kong is one of the world's most service-oriented economies and is deeply involved in R&D, particularly in AI," he stated.
The Hong Kong and China's delegation was headed by Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China John Lee Ka-chiu and included the Deputy Financial Secretary, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, the Commissioner for the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Director-General of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai.
It also included prominent business leaders, including the Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, CEO of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, Chairwoman of the Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong), Vice Chairperson of Bank of Communications (Hong Kong), Managing Partner and Head of Capital Markets at Gaw Capital, and senior executives from Bank of China (Hong Kong) and various leading technology, financial, and consulting firms.
The high-level delegation's visit to Kuwait included meetings with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, and other senior government officials.
Also in attendance today's meeting were Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, Advisor in the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister; Dr. Peter Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council; Nawaf Al-Gharabally, CEO of Zain Kuwait; and senior officials from both sides. (end)
fh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment