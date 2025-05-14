EVA Air To Launch Exciting Upgrade For Inflight Wi-Fi Service This July

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following the promotional period, complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi access will be available exclusively for Business Class passengers and "Infinity MileageLands" members, allowing them to stay connected to unlimited web browsing or text messaging. Whether it's replying to work emails, chatting with friends and family, monitoring the stock market, or sharing travel photos on social media, staying connected in the sky has never been easier. When booking a flight with EVA Air, members need to input their "Infinity MileageLands" membership number for the system to determine their eligible inflight Wi-Fi service. The plan description is as follows:



Diamond / Gold Card Silver Card Green Card Non EVA FF member Royal Laurel / Premium Laurel / Business Unlimited Web Browsing (Note 1) Unlimited Web Browsing Unlimited Web Browsing Unlimited Web Browsing Premium Economy Unlimited Web Browsing Unlimited Web Browsing Unlimited Web Browsing None Economy Unlimited Web Browsing Unlimited Text (Note 2) Unlimited Text None

** Effective October 1, 2025, this plan applies to all EVA Air and UNI Air international flights.

Note 1: Unlimited web browsing does not support video streaming, voice calls, VPN connections, and video conferencing.

Note 2: Text messaging is supported via apps such as LINE and WhatsApp (excluding photo sharing).

Passengers who are not yet members of "Infinity MileageLands" are highly encouraged to sign up via the EVA Air website. New members can receive 1,000 bonus miles and gain access to complimentary Wi-Fi benefits.

For passengers flying on Airbus A321-200 aircraft, EVA Air has introduced a newly developed wireless in-flight entertainment system. Passengers can enjoy a wide selection of high-quality entertainment services by connecting their mobile devices or tablets to the onboard network and using personal earphones. The upgraded system is already being rolled out and is expected to be fully available across the fleet by early 2026.

Through advanced technology, EVA Air continues to innovate and enhance the digital in-flight experience. For more information about Wi-Fi and wireless inflight entertainment services, please visit .

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company of global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at .

