Tether RE, Real Estate Agent Safety Platform, Selected For 2025 NAR REACH Program

- Vanessa Martin, Co-Founder, TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tether RE, a pioneering real estate safety and productivity platform, is excited to announce its selection as one of only eight companies for the prestigious 2025 NAR REACH Program by the National Association of REALTORS. This honor emphasizes Tether RE's transformative role in the real estate industry and underscores the National Association of REALTORS' investment in advancing agent safety. Tether RE was also named the 2024 winner of both the NAR iOi Pitch Battle and the T3 Sixty Tech Summit Pitch Battle, further solidifying its relevance and growing momentum within the real estate industry.The NAR REACH Program is a premier scale-up initiative designed to propel high-growth companies shaping the future of real estate. Tether RE's inclusion in this exclusive cohort validates its mission to empower real estate professionals with innovative tools that prioritize safety and enhance efficiency from contact to close.“In 2024, 600,000 REALTORSmet a client alone to show a property, and more than 300,000 reported feeling unsafe,” said Scott Martin, Co-Founder of Tether RE.“Tether RE goes beyond verifying a buyer's identity and background by connecting agents to 24/7 live monitoring, providing real-time protection when they're most vulnerable.”Vanessa Martin, Co-Founder, added,“Being chosen for the 2025 NAR REACH Program reflects our commitment to agent safety and productivity, and we're grateful for NAR's investment in this critical area.”Tether RE's platform, available at , equips agents with industry-leading features, including:24/7 live monitoring for real-time supportInstant client verification and criminal background checksDiscreet SOS alerts with struggle detectionAutomated showing timersAutomated mileage tracking and much more.Through its partnership with NAR's REACH Program, Tether RE is positioned to accelerate innovation and expand its impact, ensuring agents have the tools to succeed in a dynamic industry.“Industries evolve by innovating. The eight companies selected for the 2025 REACH program have the potential to drive meaningful change across real estate now and well into the future,” said Ashley Stinton, managing partner, NAR REACH.About Tether RETether RE is the premier safety and productivity platform that helps protect an agent from contact to close. Tailored by real estate professionals, Tether RE combines advanced safety tools with user-friendly productivity features, allowing agents to focus on their work while staying safe. With ongoing innovation and a commitment to saving lives, Tether RE is setting a new standard for agent safety in the real estate industry.. Learn more at .About REACHREACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors, REACH leverages the association's membership and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.Read the National Association of REALTORSPress Release HERE .

